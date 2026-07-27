'They won't laugh at us anymore': Tens of thousands welcome Mayo champions home to Castlebar

TENS OF THOUSANDS of Mayo supporters packed McHale Park this evening as the county’s All-Ireland-winning football team returned home to a heroes’ welcome after ending a 75-year wait for Sam Maguire.
The players travelled back to Mayo by train following Sunday’s historic victory over Kerry before making their way to Castlebar, where jubilant fans had gathered hours in advance of their arrival.
Organisers had planned for between 30,000 and 40,000 supporters to attend the homecoming celebration.
Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland before the event, Gerry Bourke, chairman of Mayo’s homecoming committee, said preparations had begun shortly after the county’s semi-final victory over Louth earlier this month.
“So you start thinking, OK, are we going to win the All-Ireland? We’ve had so many losses, possibly not going to win it, you know, but we’ll organise it anyway,” he said.
After meetings with gardaí and Mayo County Council, organisers drew up plans to cater for up to 40,000 people.
“We’re planning for 40,000, but after what I saw in Croke Park yesterday, I think we’ll have to revisit the plan now,” Bourke said.
Supporters began streaming into McHale Park from early afternoon, with the pitch and stands steadily filling as live music entertained the growing crowd.
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Outside the stadium, dozens queued to buy Mayo flags, hats and commemorative car registration plates, while bars throughout Castlebar were packed with supporters soaking up the atmosphere.
At Intersport Elverys on Main Street, staff said they had sold out of Mayo jerseys by Monday morning, disappointing one supporter who had travelled from Cork hoping to buy one.
Traffic restrictions were put in place throughout the town, with gardaí warning of significant disruption as thousands made their way towards the stadium.
As anticipation built, councillor John Caulfield and former Mayo footballer, now Fine Gael minister, Alan Dillon took to the stage before co-hosts urged the crowd to raise the noise.
“This is not AI, this is real,” Dillon told supporters. “We are at the home of the All-Ireland senior football champions.”
The noise from the crowd reached another level as every member of the All-Ireland-winning panel was introduced to the packed stadium.
Manager Andy Moran received one of the loudest ovations of the evening, gesturing towards the packed stands and declaring: “There’s our Hill 16.”
Later, as captain Jack Coyne led chants of “Andy, Andy”, the manager addressed supporters directly.
“They sneered at us, they laughed at us, but they won’t laugh at us anymore,” Moran said, prompting another huge roar from the crowd.
"They sneered at us, they laughed at us. But they won't laugh at us any more."
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'They won't laugh at us anymore': Tens of thousands welcome Mayo champions home to Castlebar
LAST UPDATE | 22 mins ago
TENS OF THOUSANDS of Mayo supporters packed McHale Park this evening as the county’s All-Ireland-winning football team returned home to a heroes’ welcome after ending a 75-year wait for Sam Maguire.
The players travelled back to Mayo by train following Sunday’s historic victory over Kerry before making their way to Castlebar, where jubilant fans had gathered hours in advance of their arrival.
Organisers had planned for between 30,000 and 40,000 supporters to attend the homecoming celebration.
Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland before the event, Gerry Bourke, chairman of Mayo’s homecoming committee, said preparations had begun shortly after the county’s semi-final victory over Louth earlier this month.
“So you start thinking, OK, are we going to win the All-Ireland? We’ve had so many losses, possibly not going to win it, you know, but we’ll organise it anyway,” he said.
After meetings with gardaí and Mayo County Council, organisers drew up plans to cater for up to 40,000 people.
“We’re planning for 40,000, but after what I saw in Croke Park yesterday, I think we’ll have to revisit the plan now,” Bourke said.
Supporters began streaming into McHale Park from early afternoon, with the pitch and stands steadily filling as live music entertained the growing crowd.
Outside the stadium, dozens queued to buy Mayo flags, hats and commemorative car registration plates, while bars throughout Castlebar were packed with supporters soaking up the atmosphere.
At Intersport Elverys on Main Street, staff said they had sold out of Mayo jerseys by Monday morning, disappointing one supporter who had travelled from Cork hoping to buy one.
Traffic restrictions were put in place throughout the town, with gardaí warning of significant disruption as thousands made their way towards the stadium.
As anticipation built, councillor John Caulfield and former Mayo footballer, now Fine Gael minister, Alan Dillon took to the stage before co-hosts urged the crowd to raise the noise.
“This is not AI, this is real,” Dillon told supporters. “We are at the home of the All-Ireland senior football champions.”
The noise from the crowd reached another level as every member of the All-Ireland-winning panel was introduced to the packed stadium.
Manager Andy Moran received one of the loudest ovations of the evening, gesturing towards the packed stands and declaring: “There’s our Hill 16.”
Later, as captain Jack Coyne led chants of “Andy, Andy”, the manager addressed supporters directly.
“They sneered at us, they laughed at us, but they won’t laugh at us anymore,” Moran said, prompting another huge roar from the crowd.
Man of the match Ryan O’Donoghue admitted the scale of the celebrations had yet to sink in.
“It’s everything you’ve dreamed of and more,” he said.
“Seeing videos of fans when we were coming down on the train, it’s the stuff of dreams. It hasn’t sunk in yet. We are enjoying every minute of this.
“It’s very emotional. I’m not much of an emotional man, but I have cried non-stop over the last 24 hours.”
The celebrations continued with another hoisting of Sam Maguire and a reluctant sing-song from veteran forward Aidan O’Shea.
Social media star Garron Noone then led another mass rendition of Green and Red of Mayo before the celebrations on stage came to a close.
Written by Emma Hickey & Andrew Walsh and posted on TheJournal.ie
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