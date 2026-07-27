Rhys McClenaghan misses out on medal at Commonwealth Games

RHYS MCLENAGHAN HAS missed out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games after finishing in sixth place in the final of the men’s pommel horse.

McClenaghan, who previously won gold in 2018, and silver in 2022, almost came off the pommel horse towards the end of his routine but managed to recover and complete his sequence.

Ireland’s Olympic gold medallist scored 13.000 at the Glasgow International Arena with an execution score of 7.800 and a difficulty rating of 5.200.

Canada’s Jordan Carroll won the gold medal with a score of 15.000, while Scotland’s Reuben Ward and Cameron Lynn completed the podium to take silver and bronze respectively.

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Daniel Wiffen is also in action at the Commonwealth Games, and will feature in the men’s 800 metre final in swimming at 8.37pm this evening.

You can find the full list of results from the men’s pommel horse here