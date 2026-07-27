'We're planning for 40,000': Excitement ahead of Mayo team's homecoming

AFTER HISTORIC SCENES at Croke Park on Sunday with Mayo’s All-Ireland win, the team will be packing their bags and taking the train back to their home county to be greeted by legions of fans.

There will be a homecoming for the senior football team in Castlebar, with the team expected to reach MacHale Park by 5pm.

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Gerry Bourke, chairman of Mayo’s homecoming committee, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that they’re planning for up to 40,000 supporters at MacHale Park this evening.

Bourke said he first got a call asking him to head up the homecoming plans as he was leaving Dublin after the Mayo-Louth semifinal on 11 July.

“So you start thinking, OK, are we going to win the All Ireland? We’ve had so many losses, possibly not going to win it, you know, but we’ll organise it anyway.”

After meetings with gardaí and the council, a plan was drawn up and the event management plan caters for 30,000 to 40,000, Bourke said.

“We’re planning for 40,000, but after what I saw in Croke Park yesterday, I think we’ll have to revisit the plan now.”

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie