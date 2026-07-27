After departing Leinster, James Lowe signs for Japanese club

FOLLOWING HIS DEPARTURE from Leinster, James Lowe has signed for Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath, the Japanese club have announced.

The 34-year-old New Zealand-born player confirmed his exit from Irish rugby last month after contract negotiations broke down.

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As previously reported by The 42, Lowe moves to Japan on a two-year deal.

The winger, who made his 100th appearance for Leinster in May, departed having helped the province win the 2018 Champions Cup, as well as six United Rugby Championship titles.

Lowe also won 45 caps for Ireland and was part of the Six Nations Championship triumphs in 2023 and 2024.

“To everyone in the Suntory Sungoliath family, my family and I are incredibly excited to begin this new chapter of our lives in Japan,” he told the club’s website.

“I have some very special memories from playing there. I have always admired the passion for rugby, the respect shown both on and off the field, and the pride people take in representing their team. I am looking forward to learning more about Japan and its culture.

“It is a huge honour to join such a prestigious club. I will do everything I can to earn the trust of my teammates, coaches and supporters.

“I want to bring energy, physicality and a positive attacking mindset to the team. I can’t wait to get stuck in! I can’t wait to meet you all! Yatte Minahare.”