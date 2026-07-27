Here's the Sunday Game football Team of the Year and Footballer of the Year

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS Mayo lead the way with seven spots on the Sunday Game Football Team of the Year for 2026, while Ryan O’Donoghue was selected as Footballer of the Year.

O’Donoghue also captured the Man of the Match award in the All-Ireland final to bring a superb season to a close.

Kerry, who were dethroned in the final, were represented by four players, while Louth, Westmeath, Tyrone and Dublin all had one player each in the Sunday Game selection.

The panel take us through their picks for the Sunday Game Team of the Year#SundayGame pic.twitter.com/ESWBzIVXO7 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 26, 2026

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy got the nod by the panel, while his teammate Jason Foley was chosen in the full-back line alongside Mayo duo Sam Callinan and Enda Hession.

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Mayo’s David McBrien was picked at half-back with Louth’s Dara McDonnell slotting in at six and Matthew Whittaker of Westmeath taking the other wing half-back position.

Tyrone’s Conn Kilpatrick was named at midfield to pair up with Jack Coyne who kicked two vital two-pointers for Mayo in the All-Ireland final.

Dublin’s Niall Scully joins Kerry star Paudie Clifford on the half-forward line along with Mayo’s Jordan Flynn.

Kerry’s David Clifford was chosen at corner-forward while Mayo pair O’Donoghue and Kobe McDonald complete the attack.

What a day for Ryan O'Donoghue.



Not only was he Man of the Match, but he has now been named Footballer of the Year by the Sunday Game panel. #Sundaygame pic.twitter.com/SO1Jz6Zxta — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 26, 2026

“We narrowed it down to David Clifford because of the season he had, and Ryan O’Donoghue,” Éamonn Fitzmaurice said as he explained how the Sunday Game panel came to select their Footballer of the Year.

“In these things, the winners write the script. They write history, so Ryan O’Donoghue. He’s been brilliant throughout the season. Even there you could see that it wasn’t the scores. It wasn’t the two-pointers he kicked. It was the tackling. And that tackling has been the definition of what Mayo have been about this summer.

“And as they’ve gone on, they’ve gotten better and better. They’d probably like to be playing another game next weekend with the way they finished the season. He’s a tremendous player, he’s developed so much over the last couple of seaons. I remember when he came on the scene first, I’d have wondered if he had a left foot or did he trust his left side?

“He’s totally developed his left side. His finishing, his tackling, his two-point ability, his leadership. Deservedly Player of the Year.”

Cora Staunton, another Mayo legend, added:

“For people who don’t know, [in] his underage career, he was a very good boxer. It comes back to his footwork and tackling.

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The Sunday Game Football Team of the Year 2026

1. Shane Murphy (Kerry)

2. Sam Callinan (Mayo), 3. Jason Foley (Kerry), 4. Enda Hession (Mayo)

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5. David McBrien (Mayo), 6. Dara McDonnell (Louth), 7. Matthew Whittaker (Westmeath)

8. Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone), 9. Jack Carney (Mayo)

10. Niall Scully (Dublin), 11. Paudie Clifford (Kerry), 12. Jordan Flynn (Mayo)

13. David Clifford (Kerry), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo), 15. Kobe McDonald (Mayo)

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