FORMER KILKENNY GOALKEEPER David Herity has been included among the backroom team to work under new manager Henry Shefflin.
The five-time All-Ireland winner Herity has been named as Head Coach/Selector for Shefflin who was named as the new Kilkenny boss earlier this month.
Herity comes into the role having built up plenty of coaching experience, including terms with the Dublin camogie team as well as the Kildare hurlers.
He was involved in Henry Shefflin’s backroom team during his second term in charge of Ballyhale Shamrocks, and also played a key role as part of Liam Cahill’s coaching unit for Tipperary’s march to All-Ireland success last year.
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PJ Delaney, who also hurled for Kilkenny, has been selected as a Coach/Selector while David Mulcahy will be a selector and Darragh Mulcahy will be head of Strength & Conditioning.
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Five-time All-Ireland winner Herity included in Henry Shefflin's Kilkenny backroom team
FORMER KILKENNY GOALKEEPER David Herity has been included among the backroom team to work under new manager Henry Shefflin.
The five-time All-Ireland winner Herity has been named as Head Coach/Selector for Shefflin who was named as the new Kilkenny boss earlier this month.
Herity comes into the role having built up plenty of coaching experience, including terms with the Dublin camogie team as well as the Kildare hurlers.
He was involved in Henry Shefflin’s backroom team during his second term in charge of Ballyhale Shamrocks, and also played a key role as part of Liam Cahill’s coaching unit for Tipperary’s march to All-Ireland success last year.
PJ Delaney, who also hurled for Kilkenny, has been selected as a Coach/Selector while David Mulcahy will be a selector and Darragh Mulcahy will be head of Strength & Conditioning.
Kilkenny Hurling Backroom Team:
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Coaching Unit David Herity Henry Shefflin Hurling Kilkenny GAA