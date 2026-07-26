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In pics: Mayo triumph in All-Ireland final

The 75-year wait is over.
6.21pm, 26 Jul 2026

1. Mayo’s Jack Coyne lifts the Sam Maguire Cup

jack-coyne-lifts-the-sam-maguire-cup Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

2. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kobe McDonald lift the Sam Maguire Cup

jordan-flynn-and-kobe-mcdonald-lift-the-sam-maguire-cup Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. Kerry’s David Clifford and Seán O’Shea dejected after the match 

david-clifford-and-sean-oshea-dejected-after-the-match Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

4. A view of Mayo fans celebrating after the match 

a-view-of-mayo-fans-celebrating-after-the-match Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

5. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald celebrates after the match 

kobe-mcdonald-celebrates-after-the-match Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

6. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne and Fenton Kelly celebrate after the match 

darragh-beirne-and-fenton-kelly-celebrate-after-the-match Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

7. Mayo manager Andy Moran and Aidan O’Shea celebrate after the match 

andy-moran-and-aidan-oshea-celebrate-after-the-match Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

8.  Mayo’s Tommy Conroy celebrates after the match

tommy-conroy-celebrates-after-the-match Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

9. Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue celebrates winning a free

ryan-odonoghue-celebrates-winning-a-free Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

10. A view of a Mayo fan 

a-view-of-a-mayo-fan Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

11. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating 

a-view-of-a-mayo-fan-celebrating Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

12. A view of Kerry fans during the match

a-view-of-a-kerry-fan-during-the-match James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

13. A view of Mayo fans celebrating 

a-view-of-mayo-fans-celebrating Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

14. A young Mayo fan reacts after a missed chance

a-young-mayo-fan-reacts-after-a-missed-chance James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

15. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald scores a point 

kobe-mcdonald-scores-a-point Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

16. Kerry’s Seán O’Shea

sean-oshea Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

17. Mayo’s Jack Livingston celebrates after his side score their first goal of the match

jack-livingston-celebrates-after-his-side-score-their-first-goal-of-the-match James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

18. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match 

darragh-beirne-scores-his-sides-first-goal-of-the-match James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

19. Mayo fans celebrate after Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match

mayo-fans-celebrate-after-darragh-beirne-scores-his-sides-first-goal-of-the-match Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

20. Kerry’s Joe O’Connor reacts after missing a kick

joe-oconnor-reacts-after-missing-a-kick James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

21. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kerry’s Mark O’Shea contest a high ball 

jordan-flynn-and-mark-oshea-contest-a-high-ball Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

 22. Mayo’s Bob Tuohy jostles with Kerry’s Joe O’Connor

bob-tuohy-jostles-with-joe-oconnor James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

23. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating 

a-view-of-a-mayo-fan-celebrating Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

24. Kerry’s Shane Murphy is tackled by Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor

shane-murphy-is-tackled-by-diarmuid-oconnor Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

25. Kerry’s David Clifford shoots past Jack Livingston of Mayo to score his side’s first goal of the match

david-clifford-shoots-past-jack-livingston-of-mayo-to-score-his-sides-first-goal-of-the-match Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

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