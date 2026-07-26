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In pics: Mayo triumph in All-Ireland final
1. Mayo’s Jack Coyne lifts the Sam Maguire Cup
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
2. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kobe McDonald lift the Sam Maguire Cup
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
3. Kerry’s David Clifford and Seán O’Shea dejected after the match
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
4. A view of Mayo fans celebrating after the match
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
5. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald celebrates after the match
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
6. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne and Fenton Kelly celebrate after the match
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
7. Mayo manager Andy Moran and Aidan O’Shea celebrate after the match
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
8. Mayo’s Tommy Conroy celebrates after the match
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
9. Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue celebrates winning a free
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
10. A view of a Mayo fan
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
11. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
12. A view of Kerry fans during the match
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
13. A view of Mayo fans celebrating
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
14. A young Mayo fan reacts after a missed chance
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
15. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald scores a point
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
16. Kerry’s Seán O’Shea
Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
17. Mayo’s Jack Livingston celebrates after his side score their first goal of the match
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
18. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
19. Mayo fans celebrate after Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
20. Kerry’s Joe O’Connor reacts after missing a kick
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
21. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kerry’s Mark O’Shea contest a high ball
Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
22. Mayo’s Bob Tuohy jostles with Kerry’s Joe O’Connor
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
23. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating
Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
24. Kerry’s Shane Murphy is tackled by Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor
Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
25. Kerry’s David Clifford shoots past Jack Livingston of Mayo to score his side’s first goal of the match
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
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GAA Jack Coyne Looking Back pics Kerry Mayo