Ireland international makes move to Championship

MILLENIC ALLI HAS joined Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal, the club have confirmed.

The Ireland international joins the club from League One side Luton Town in a reported £1.5 million (€1.76 million) deal.

The move continues a remarkable rise for the Dubliner, who spent the early parts of his playing non-league football in England and who was lining out for Halifax Town in the National League as recently as the 2023-24 season.

Alli spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, who finished the Championship campaign one place above Charlton in 18th.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old’s one goal and two assists in 21 appearances helped Pompey succeed in their fight against relegation.

Alli’s form led to an Ireland call-up, and he made his international debut in the Boys in Green’s 5-0 victory over Grenada last May.

Portsmouth, however, opted not to sign him permanently, with Sporting Director Rich Hughes earlier this month telling The News: “Milli isn’t a player we are pursuing at the minute.

“We’ve actually had a couple of calls from other teams about him and have been giving positive references – but it’s not one we are actively looking to pursue.

“He helped us last year, but obviously we’ve got Murph [Josh Murphy] coming back, we’ve got Keshi [Anderson] returning to fitness, two really established Championship players as left-wingers, which we see as Milli’s natural position.

“So it’s not one we will be actively chasing at the moment.”

Alli, who played schoolboy football with Esker Celtic and St Francis, becomes manager Nathan Jones’ fifth signing of the summer window, following the arrivals of Ivan Mesík, Billy Koumetio, Karlan Grant and ex-Ireland U21 international Danny McNamara.

Ireland international Conor Coventry and ex-Irish U21 international Tiernan Brooks are also on the books at the club.

“We’re delighted to get Milli over the line. We want to evolve and to get better year in and year out – we’ve identified certain elements that we’ve needed, in terms of that player that can be one-v-one,” Jones said.

“He’s shown he can be a real potent threat at Championship level. We felt he was going to be a really good addition and we’ve worked hard to get that done. He provides options and competition for the players we’ve got, and we think in that forward area we’ve got different one-v-one threats with TC [Tyreece Campbell], Karlan [Grant] and Rob Apter, and we feel we’ve just added in that department.”