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Mission accomplished: Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates as she crosses the line. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke secures European Championships qualifying time with last shot

The Dubliner won the 200m at the National Track & Field Championships in 22.80 seconds.
3.36pm, 25 Jul 2026

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS booked her ticket to next month’s European Championships in style, winning the 200m at the National Track & Field Championships in Santry.

Adeleke clocked 22.80 seconds, securing the A standard qualifying time (22.85 seconds) with her final attempt at Morton Stadium.

It was the 23-year-old’s last chance to qualify individually for Birmingham next month following an injury-hit stint, with the deadline on Sunday.

Lauren Roy finished second, while Sharlene Mawdsley pulled up mid-race with injury.

More to follow.

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