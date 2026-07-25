Rhasidat Adeleke secures European Championships qualifying time with last shot

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS booked her ticket to next month’s European Championships in style, winning the 200m at the National Track & Field Championships in Santry.

Adeleke clocked 22.80 seconds, securing the A standard qualifying time (22.85 seconds) with her final attempt at Morton Stadium.

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It was the 23-year-old’s last chance to qualify individually for Birmingham next month following an injury-hit stint, with the deadline on Sunday.

Lauren Roy finished second, while Sharlene Mawdsley pulled up mid-race with injury.

More to follow.