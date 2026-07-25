Eve McMahon wins bronze medal at LA Sailing Grand Slam

IRELAND’S EVE MCMAHON has won a bronze medal at the Los Angeles Sailing Grand Slam.

McMahon secured her place on the podium after a composed performance in Friday’s Women’s Dinghy (ILCA 6) final series in San Pedro, California, the same venue that will host the sailing competition at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

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The 22-year-old Dubliner started the day level on points for third overall, and finished third in the opening final series race to strengthen her grip on the position.

A fourth-place finish in the closing race – also in ideal conditions – secured the bronze medal, just two points behind USA’s Charlotte Rose in second and four off gold medallist, Hannah Snellgrove, of Great Britain.

“Eve sailed a very strong final series,” said Irish Sailing coach Vasilij Zbogar.

“In the first race she finished third, which kept the pressure on the leaders and gave us a comfortable gap back to fourth overall. She executed the second race well too. She had a good start and made the right strategic decisions, but the conditions inside the bay were very shifty and difficult to read. She still sailed an excellent race to finish fourth.

“Unfortunately, the sailors in first and second also finished ahead of her, so there was no opportunity to move up. Eve did everything she could this week and we’re very happy to come away with the bronze medal.”

“We’ll take a short break now before getting straight back to work preparing for the World Championships in Ireland in September,” Zbogar added. “There’s still plenty to improve, but that’s where our focus is now. Racing for a world title on home waters is a huge opportunity and we’ll do everything we can to be ready.”

Meanwhile, Finn Lynch finished seventh overall in the men’s finals. He began the day in fourth position, but a first final race finish of 10th after an entanglement with two other competitors put the podium out of reach. He was eighth in his closing race.