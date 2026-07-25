Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior

ARSENAL ARE EXPLORING a shock deal to sign Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid.

According to widespread reports, Arsenal have inquired about the Brazil international, who has one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabéu.

It is believed that a move for Vinícius – who scored 22 times for Real last season and netted four goals for Brazil at the World Cup – is in its very formative stages as manager Mikel Arteta looks to land a marquee signing to build on the club’s first Premier League title in more than two decades.

Vinícius (26) fits that bill with Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomandé and Bradley Barcola of Paris St Germain also on their radar.

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Arsenal bolstered their attacking options with the £34 million (€39.81 million) signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge earlier this week.

Morgan Rogers had also been identified as a target, but it is believed Arsenal were not prepared to pay more than £80m (€93.69 million) for the England international, who ultimately joined Chelsea in a £117m (€137.02 million) deal – a British record fee.

Vinícius’ future at Real is uncertain following José Mourinho’s return and the club could look to cash in on the player, rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Mourinho, who has signed a three-year deal at the Bernabéu, was criticised for comments he made after Vinícius accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during a Champions League tie in February.

Mourinho, Benfica manager at the time, said “something happens, always” in matches where Vinícius plays. Prestianni was banned for six matches after he admitted to using homophobic language towards Vinicius.

Tzolis followed Piero Hincapie – who turned his temporary deal with Arsenal into a full-time switch – and goalkeeper Illan Meslier, a free signing from Leeds, as the Gunners’ third signing.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes could also move to the Emirates with Arsenal keen on the Brazil international.

Speaking after Newcastle’s 1-1 pre-season draw at Gateshead on Saturday, manager Eddie Howe said: “We don’t want to lose our best players

“I’ve spoken to him (Guimaraes) as I would do. Bruno is just a fantastic person. We’ve had some really good conversations, both before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bruno’s future. That’s for other people to, one, speculate about, but also conversations that I’m not part of.”

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