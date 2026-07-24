Clones Town FC rename 'John Delaney Park' after vote

CLONES TOWN FOOTBALL Club have announced that its club grounds will no longer be named ‘John Delaney Park’.

Members of the Monaghan club voted to cease using the name at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. It will now be known as Clones Town FC Grounds.

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The grounds at Carn were opened in 2009 and officially named after Delaney in August 2013.

“The club sincerely acknowledges the significant support and contribution made by John Delaney during an important period in its development,” a statement, posted on the club’s social media accounts, reads.

“We remain genuinely grateful for that support, and the role John played will always be recognised as an important part of the club’s history and development.”

It adds: “Clones Town FC is proud to be a community club, built on the dedication of generations of players, volunteers, members and supporters. Our focus, as always, is on moving on together.”

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