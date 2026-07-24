Ireland striker Saoirse Noonan joins Watford

WATFORD HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Saoirse Noonan, who will move to the WSL 2 side having departed Celtic.

The Cork woman scored 57 goals in 74 appearances for the Glaswegians, including five hat-tricks.

In her final game for Celtic, the 27-year-old Noonan provided the assist for Morgan Cross’ goal in a 1-0 Scottish Cup final victory over rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.

Former Cork City striker Noonan has earned 14 caps for Ireland and scored her first goal for the national team against Georgia in 2021.

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Noonan moved from City to Shelbourne, and then onto English second-tier side Durham, before joining Celtic in 2024.