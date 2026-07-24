Seamus Power six shots adrift as Ben Kohles leads at 3M Open

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER is six shots off the lead after the first day of the 3M Open in Minnesota.

The Waterford native is tied for 26th overall after an opening 68.

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The 39-year-old began well with birdies on the first, second, sixth and eighth, before a bogey on the ninth.

Power produced a birdie on the 12th, but his day threatened to unravel with a bogey on the 13th and double bogey on the 14th.

However, he finished strongly, registering an eagle on the 18th, leaving him on three under par.

USA’s Ben Kohles leads on nine under after a 62 that also saw him finish with an eagle after a bogey-free round.

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, along with American pair Gary Woodland and Jackson Koivun, share second on seven under.

You can view the full leaderboard here.