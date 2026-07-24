'I’m only in the door… But I’m really happy with what we saw tonight'

SHELBOURNE BOSS JOHN Russell praised his players for an impressive win over Estonian side Nõmme Kalju in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday night.

With several individuals unavailable through injury, including Seán Boyd, Wessel Speel, John Martin and Mipo Odubeko, some fans might have feared the worst before kick-off against a team that St Pat’s needed extra time to beat last year.

But the Reds were well worth their comprehensive victory amid a dominant display, racing into a 3-0 lead after 25 minutes.

“I thought we played some outstanding football with real attacking intent, but also our press high up the pitch, turnovers, it was relentless,” Russell told reporters. “We scored five; we could have had more. There were some really outstanding individual performances, but as a team, look, I’m only in the door; there’s lots to do, but I’m really happy with what we saw tonight.

“We were on the front foot, and that’s the way I want my teams to play. The players we have at our disposal at the moment are buying into everything we’re doing. For them to carry out the game plan and get the rewards, it’s good for confidence and feeds that belief.

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“We’re disappointed with both the goals we conceded; probably the second goal was good play from them. They came out from the side of the pitch, and it probably came out a bit too easy. It’s a threaded ball through. Having said that, we left a few goals behind us tonight.”

After last week’s shock FAI Cup loss to Kerry FC, Thursday evening was a welcome boost in the early days of the former Sligo Rovers manager’s reign.

It is less than two weeks since Russell was installed as Shels boss, and while insisting it will take time to implement his vision, the 41-year-old coach lauded the team and singled out Sean Moore and Rodrigo Freitas for their contributions.

“Sean Moore hasn’t played a huge amount. He’s had a lot of injuries here, but I have massive belief. I think his ceiling is really high. To get two goals, set up the first [was impressive].

“Even Rodrigo, I spoke before the game to the group. I felt he was going to score tonight. It’s been coming. What I love about him is he’s come into this league, coming into a new country, and probably hasn’t gone as well as he would have liked, [but] he’s a fighter. Tonight he’s got his rewards, and hopefully he can build on that.”

Moore has had a torrid time with injuries since joining Shels almost exactly one year ago.

It was just the Ireland U21 international’s second start of the season against Nõmme Kalju.

“I thought Sean’s position was excellent when we were on that press. He was high, he was always threatening, and that’s where the goal comes from. Even his header at the start of the second half, as simple as it is, when the cross is coming in from the far side, the opposite winger is always getting in at the back post.

“Then to top it off, young Dan Ring, we brought him back on loan from Bray. He could have had a hat-trick when he came [off the bench]. He was a real live wire, but the kid knows where the goal is.”

Elsewhere, on Thursday night, Ajax won 4-1 away to Serbian side Vojvodina. It means Shels are likely to face the Dutch giants barring a dramatic comeback in Estonia next week.

But Russell was unwilling to discuss a potential fixture with the Eredivisie outfit, saying: “I won’t be getting involved in those conversations. We’ve another game to go.”