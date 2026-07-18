'We wanted it more' - Healy hails Kerry FC after knocking Shelbourne out of FAI Cup

KERRY FC MANAGER Colin Healy believes his side “wanted it more” as they stunned Shelbourne in the FAI Cup on Friday night.

The First Division side won a dramatic penalty shootout 6-5, knocking the 2024 Premier Division champions out after a 2-2 draw.

It was another FAI Cup giant-killing at Mounthawk Park, with John Russell again in the away dugout for his first game as Shelbourne manager. Kerry came from 3-0 down to beat his former Sligo Rovers side 4-3 after extra-time in last year’s quarter-finals.

This upset came earlier in the competition, in the second round, with a delighted Healy overseeing another famous result.

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“I thought we were brilliant the whole game and I think we wanted it more,” the former Ireland international reflected. “The effort from everybody connected with the club, the fans, everybody. I thought we were absolutely brilliant.”

Shelbourne were reduced to 10 men when Odhran Casey was shown a second yellow card in the 52nd minute. They broke the deadlock nine minutes later through Daniel Kelly, before quick fire goals from Sean O’Connell and Cian Murphy put Kerry 2-1 up with 11 minutes of normal time to go.

Jack Henry-Francis’ 94th minute equaliser sent the game to extra-time with penalties following thereafter. The hosts missed their first two spot kicks through Murphy and Matthew Britton, as Shelbourne led 2-0, but Kerry goalkeeper Harry Halwax was the hero as he saved three penalties from James Roche, Evan Caffrey and Sean Gannon.

Kerry FC goalkeeper Harry Halwax celebrates winning the peanlty shootout with teammates. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Healy heaped praised on his players afterwards, hailing them as “the better side overall”.

“We worked very hard all week on off the ball,” said the Corkman. “Listen, we had to give them respect, they’re a good side so we worked, but we knew we’d get chances as well with the players that we have. We’ve got a lot of pace up front and defenders don’t like pace.

“We had a few chances in the first half, and then I think as the game went on – obviously they went down to 10 – I felt we got stronger and stronger. Yeah, we concede late, but we keep going. We had a lot of chances as well, but you give credit to the lads – they don’t give up, they keep going and keep going. We’ve got a lot of young players here today.

“I think overall we were the better side, even when they had 11 as well. We were more organised, we were onto seconds, we were winning headers – they’re the basics, and you’ve got to do that every game. I keep saying it, but I’m proud of the lads. It means so much to them and you can see the supporters there, absolutely fantastic.”

Kerry will learn their opponents for the third round after Tuesday’s draw.

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