Galway too strong for Armagh as brilliant team performance books All-Ireland final return

Galway 0-21

Armagh 0-8

By Kieran Lynch

GALWAY WERE TOO strong for Armagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, as a superb team performance with 10 different scorers powered them to a 13-point win and booked their spot in the TG4 All-Ireland senior final.

The Connacht champions got the first two scores on the board through two Noones, Eva and Hannah, before Aimee Mackin got Armagh up and running from a free.

The Tribeswomen began to take control during the middle phase of the first half, with two points from Leanne Coen and scores from Niamh Divilly and Kate Slevin putting them 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after 15 minutes.

Scores from Kelly Mallon (free) and Aimee Mackin either side of an Olivia Divilly point provided Armagh with some optimism, but Galway closed out the first half in style, with points from Kate Thompson and Olivia Divilly (two) seeing them take a commanding seven-point lead into the changing rooms.

Daniel Moynihan’s side almost had the perfect start to the second half when Nicola Ward broke three tackles and supplied Slevin to the right of goal, but she was denied superbly by the outstretched leg of Brianna Mathers.

Galway did increase their lead to eight when Coen notched her third point of the game, and although Mallon pointed a free at the other end, the Armagh goalkeeper was called into action once more.

Again Ward caused the Armagh defence problems, this time playing a give-and-go with Thompson, but Mathers again stepped up to the mark, denying the centre-half back in a one-on-one.

Galway's Siobhan Divilly in action against Catherine Marley of Armagh. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

Galway didn’t go empty-handed however, as Roisin Leonard stroked over the score of the game from the resulting ’45, raising an orange flag.

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Galway pulled 11 points clear coming into the final 10 minutes with Niamh Divilly, Shauna Hynes, Ward and Olivia Divilly (free) all pointing, with Armagh’s response coming via two Aimee Mackin frees.

Moynihan’s side closed out a classy display in style in the closing stages, with two scores from substitute Hynes and one from Eva Noone adding to their tally. Two points from Armagh captain Lauren McConville at the other end were mere consolations, before Hynes closed the scoring with her fourth.

The Tribe will face Dublin or Kerry in their first All-Ireland final since 2024, as they chase their first title since 2004.

Scorers for Galway: O Divilly (2f), S Hynes 0-4 each, L Coen 0-3, E Noone, N Divilly, R Leonard (1’45) 0-2 each, H Noone, K Slevin, K Thompson, N Ward 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: A Mackin 0-4 (3f), K Mallon, L McConville 0-2 each.

GALWAY: L O’Halloran; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty (capt.); H Noone, N Ward, E Power; N Divilly, S Divilly; O Divilly, K Slevin, K Thompson; E Noone, L Coen, R Leonard.

Subs: L Ward for S Divilly (44), S Hynes for Leonard (45), C Trill for Power (48), R Quinn for Ní Loingsigh (51), S Healy for Quinn (53).

ARMAGH: B Mathers; A Donnelly, C McCambridge, C Towe; E Druse, L McConville (capt.), G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Reilly; L Marsden, A McCoy, C Marley; A Mackin, C O’Hanlon, K Mallon.

Subs: C Henderson for O’Reilly (19), R Mulligan for Marsden (23), C McNally for Mallon (44), E Melanophy for Marley (48), N Reel for O’Hanlon (51).

Referee: Angela Gallagher (Meath).

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