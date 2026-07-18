LIVE: New Zealand v Ireland, Nations Championship

How are you feeling, Ireland fans?

New Zealand have won the last three meetings between the sides stemming back to the famous World Cup quarter-final of 2023.

The Kiwis have beaten Ireland by double-digit scores in the teams’ last two November meetings, while only eight visiting teams (two of them draws) have gotten within seven points of the All Blacks at Eden Park in their last 52 Tests at Eden Park.

France were the last side to win there in 1994, when they became the first northern hemisphere country to win a Test series of any kind against New Zealand. They also remained the last side to win a series on Kiwi soil until Ireland reset the record books in 2022.

The question is, can Ireland do it again in this one-off Test?

