New Zealand have won the last three meetings between the sides stemming back to the famous World Cup quarter-final of 2023.
The Kiwis have beaten Ireland by double-digit scores in the teams’ last two November meetings, while only eight visiting teams (two of them draws) have gotten within seven points of the All Blacks at Eden Park in their last 52 Tests at Eden Park.
France were the last side to win there in 1994, when they became the first northern hemisphere country to win a Test series of any kind against New Zealand. They also remained the last side to win a series on Kiwi soil until Ireland reset the record books in 2022.
The question is, can Ireland do it again in this one-off Test?
Morning, everyone! It’s an early one, but hope you’re feeling fresh.
Ireland face the New Zealand at Fortress Eden Park from 8:10am, hoping to end the All Blacks’ legendary 32-year, 52-Test unbeaten run in Auckland.
Both sides have earned maximum returns from their respective Nations Championship campaigns so far, with Ireland edging out Australia in Sydney and battling past Japan in Newcastle, while Dave Rennie’s seemingly resurgent Kiwis have defeated France and Italy.
Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Today’s hosts are roughly 11-point favourites to beat Ireland, which is a rare enough margin for Farrell’s men these days.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account of the action — or near enough to it — if you can’t make it to a TV (Virgin Media).
Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
It’s around 14 degrees Celsius and cloudy in Auckland, but it looks set to remain dry there this evening as New Zealand seek a fourth straight victory over Farrell’s Ireland.
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LIVE: New Zealand v Ireland, Nations Championship
New Zealand have won the last three meetings between the sides stemming back to the famous World Cup quarter-final of 2023.
The Kiwis have beaten Ireland by double-digit scores in the teams’ last two November meetings, while only eight visiting teams (two of them draws) have gotten within seven points of the All Blacks at Eden Park in their last 52 Tests at Eden Park.
France were the last side to win there in 1994, when they became the first northern hemisphere country to win a Test series of any kind against New Zealand. They also remained the last side to win a series on Kiwi soil until Ireland reset the record books in 2022.
The question is, can Ireland do it again in this one-off Test?
Poll Results:
Morning, everyone! It’s an early one, but hope you’re feeling fresh.
Ireland face the New Zealand at Fortress Eden Park from 8:10am, hoping to end the All Blacks’ legendary 32-year, 52-Test unbeaten run in Auckland.
Both sides have earned maximum returns from their respective Nations Championship campaigns so far, with Ireland edging out Australia in Sydney and battling past Japan in Newcastle, while Dave Rennie’s seemingly resurgent Kiwis have defeated France and Italy.
Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Today’s hosts are roughly 11-point favourites to beat Ireland, which is a rare enough margin for Farrell’s men these days.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account of the action — or near enough to it — if you can’t make it to a TV (Virgin Media).
Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
It’s around 14 degrees Celsius and cloudy in Auckland, but it looks set to remain dry there this evening as New Zealand seek a fourth straight victory over Farrell’s Ireland.
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