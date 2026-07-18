Who will win tonight's World Cup third-place play-off - England or France?

AS SPAIN AND Argentina prepare for the 2026 World Cup final, England and France must pick themselves up for the third-place play-off.

Or bronze final, as Fifa are calling it to make everyone involved feel better.

England crashed out after holders Argentina completed another stunning comeback to win a dramatic semi-final 2-1. France – many people’s favourites for the tournament – were sent packing by European champions Spain, the final score 2-0.

The ultimate prize is out of sight for both, but they’ll be looking to finish the tournament in as high a position as possible. An all-time Golden Boot race continues too, with France’s Kylian Mbappé level with Lionel Messi on eight, and England duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in hot pursuit with six apiece.

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Kick-off at Miami Stadium is 10pm Irish time.

Who will win the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off?

