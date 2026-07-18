LGFA final four: Opportunity awaits in blockbuster All-Ireland semi-finals

THE FINAL FOUR left standing, only two can prevail.

The 2026 TG4 All-Ireland senior finalists will be confirmed on Saturday evening, with two mouthwatering semi-finals down for decision in Longford and Thurles.

It’s Armagh v Galway and Dublin v Kerry, with all four reigning provincial champions and unbeaten in this year’s race for the Brendan Martin Cup thus far.

The journey ends here for two, with the others battling it out for the biggest prize in Croke Park on Sunday 2 August.

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Armagh v Galway

First up is the rare championship meeting of two sides with huge potential.

Armagh and Galway have locked horns in the league in recent years, but the last time they met in summer fare was the 2006 All-Ireland semi-final.

It’s the only time the Orchard county have ever won at this stage – of five appearances – triumphing 1-13 to 1-12 thanks to a last-gasp free. They finished on the wrong side of a one-point game in the final, falling to Cork in the early days of their golden period.

20 years on, the evergreen Caroline O’Hanlon is still leading the charge as her 42nd birthday looms. Astonishingly, O’Hanlon will vice-captain the Northern Ireland netball team at her fourth Commonwealth Games in the coming weeks, and will be hoping for the welcome headache of management around an All-Ireland final in her 25th consecutive inter-county season.

Herein lies a massive opportunity for Armagh to get back to the decider, after two semi-final and six quarter-final exits in the last 10 years.

Their most recent last four exit to Kerry still gnaws, as returning manager Gregory McGonigle has pointed out. “People asked me at the start of the year why I was coming back, and it was to right the wrong from where we finished up in 2024 and that’s our job no matter who we play.”

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Caroline O'Hanlon. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Galway were last in the final that year, suffering a disappointing 12-point loss to the Kingdom. Last year’s semi-final defeat to Dublin after extra-time was painful too, and the Tribe are similarly seeking redemption.

Last champions in 2004, they have arguably had the best panel in the country for years, but have struggled for consistency. Similar could be said of Armagh, as both sides look to live up to their billing. How each deal with rising expectations could be key, as pressure heightens to deliver.

The attacking firepower both boast is frightening. Aimee Mackin has been shooting the lights out with 5-8 in three games for Armagh, with O’Hanlon, Kelly Mallon and Aoife McCoy other star forwards. Her sister Bláithin operates in midfield, both Mackins fit, firing and fully focused on football after recent AFLW exploits. With Lauren McConville and Clodagh McCambridge marshal the defence, they are well balanced and have impact from the bench.

Same goes for Daniel Moynihan’s Galway, with an enviable spine of club All-Ireland winners from Kilkerrin-Clonberne: the Wards, the Noones, the Divillys. The eldest of the latter, Olivia, has 3-10 on the board, with soccers stars Kate Slevin and Kate Thompson and Roisin Leonard other big names in an impressive forward line.

They triumphed the last time these sides met, 3-11 to 0-15 in Division 1 of the league in February, but five months on, this is very different.

A somewhat unique pairing, this should be a cracker.

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Danielle O'Leary and Niamh Donlon in action in the 2023 All-Ireland final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin v Kerry

This match-up is more familiar, and comes six days after their male counterparts met at the same stage, All-Ireland champions Kerry returning to the final where they will face Mayo.

It’s a repeat of the 2023 decider, when Dublin powered to a dominant 0-18 to 1-10 win.

Kerry turned back-to-back showpiece losses into a first title since 1993 when they eased past Galway the following year, with the Dubs wrestling back the Brendan Martin Cup for the seventh time last August.

Their title defence was on the ropes at Parnell Park two weeks ago, five points down with less than four minutes to go, but late goals from Orlagh Nolan and Kate Sullivan sank old rivals Cork. Paul Casey and Derek Murray’s side were far from convincing, but champions find a way.

Getting the job done is all that will matter, particularly with fitness concerns. Carla Rowe returned from a hamstring injury off the bench late on while Sullivan went the distance, but Leah Caffrey is unavailable with a hamstring injury. After recent retirements and significant player turnover, Nolan and Niamh Hetherton are among those really stepping up.

Carla Rowe lifting the All-Ireland title last year. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A huge challenge awaits in the form of Kerry. They had a very different quarter-final experience, easing past Meath with a comprehensive 12-point win in Tralee. Skipper Síofra O’Shea brought her All-Ireland championship tally to 2-17 that day, with Danielle O’Leary, Niamh Carmody and Anna Galvin among other attacking threats.

The Kingdom have been playing superb football, but similar to Galway and perhaps even Armagh, the concern is that they haven’t yet been tested.

But Mark Bourke’s side have been carrying the pain of last year’s semi-final exit when they were dethroned by Meath.

Many players have referenced it, and we know how good Kerry can be fuelled by hurt.

A similarly intriguing battle awaits.

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TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals

Result on the day

Armagh v Galway, 3.15pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford – TG4

Dublin v Kerry, 5.15pm, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Tipperary – TG4.

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