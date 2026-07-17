John McGovern's extra-time brace propels Shamrock Rovers past Cork City in FAI Cup

Shamrock Rovers 4

Cork City 1

After extra-time

HOLDERS SHAMROCK ROVERS needed extra time to eventually overcome First Division Champions-elect Cork City in a repeat of last season’s FAI Cup final.

In the sizzling South Dublin heat, Naj Razi’s stunner was quickly cancelled out by Ruairí Keating’s spot kick, but an extra time a John McGovern brace and Max Kovalevskis strike proved enough in a bruising battle at Tallaght Stadium.

With a 17-point lead at the summit, the visitors knew they could throw everything at last season’s double winners in search of revenge and showed no fear throughout.

City boss Barry Robson deployed an attacking side hoping to catch the Hoops, in the midst of their European run, cold and took them the distance.

But with nine changes to the record breaking side that blitzed Floriana four days previously, Stephen Bradley’s squad strength and depth proved too much in the end.

In an entertaining opening both sides exchanged decent set-piece openings. First up, former Rovers midfielder Greg Bolger clipped a lovely corner into the danger zone to find Chris Lyons who volleyed over.

Moments later, Cian Barrett stung the palms of Conor Brann with a volley of his own from the edge of the area.

In a somewhat surprising inclusion, skipper Pico Lopes marshalled the Rovers rearguard just 14 days after his Cape Verde side took World Cup finalists Argentina to extra-time and was next to go close, latching on to Naj Razi’s left wing cross.

The clearest opportunity yet came when the Leesiders hit the home side with a blistering counter. Hans Mpongo picked the ball up just before the halfway line and had the freedom of Tallaght to race clear on goal, but just as the Dutch attacker pulled the trigger, Tunmise Sobowalt appeared out of nowhere to block the shot and rescue his side.

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After this scare the home side began to dominate possession and through some intricate build-up forced shot after shot but failed to find a way through as Stephen Bradley’s charges were met by a wall of purple.

It took less than two minutes after the restart for Rovers to show their class when man-of-the-match Razi broke Cork’s resistance with a stunning 25-yard effort that curled away from Brann into the top corner.

The joy was short lived when seven minutes later debutant Luke O’Regan caught Darragh Crowley late just inside the box following a chaotic corner. Keating made no mistake from 12 yards.

Brann showed just why he was called into the senior international set-up, showing tremendous athleticism to pick out Barrett’s thunderbolt from the top corner to keep his side on level terms.

With the game looking destined for extra-time, Maleace Asamoah spurned a glorious winning chance but saw his side footed effort trickle agonisingly wide of the post.

Just three minutes into the first half of extra-time, it was the hosts’ turn to try their luck from the spot when the pacey Asamaoah was brought down by Donal O’Connor inside the area.

Fellow substitute John McGovern took charge and saw his spot-kick pushed into the roof of the net by the unlucky Brann, who guessed the right way.

A real war of attrition broke out for the remainder with cramp-hit players feeling the effects of a relentless encounter, and as the visitors desperately chased another equaliser, they found themselves hit by a moment of quality from Jack Byrne who slipped McGovern through on goal allowing the Northern Irishman to round the keeper and seal their place in the next round.

If that was the icing on the cake, there was still time for McGovern to turn provider as he raced powerfully through on goal before squaring to the exciting Kovalevskis to put the cherry on top of the icing.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Tunmise Sobowale (Malaece Asamoah, 64’), Pico Lopes (Lee Grace, 46’), Enda Stevens; Luke O’Regan, Naj Razi, Matt Healy (John O’Sullivan, 76’), Cian Barrett (Adam Brennan, 76’), Max Kovalevskis; Aaron Greene (Jack Byrne, 91’), Michael Noonan (John McGovern, 76’).

Cork City: Conor Brann; Rory Feely (Harry Nevin, 96’), Fiachra Kelleher, Charlie Lyons (Donal O’Connor, 90’), Conor Drinan; Joshua Fitzpatrick (Niall O’Keefe, 60’), Darragh Crowley, Greg Bolger (Joe Aidoo, 104’), Hans Mpongo; Cillian Murphy (Matthew Murray, 104’), Ruairi Keating.

Referee: Rob Harvey.

FAI Cup second round results