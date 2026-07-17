Keena's last-minute winner fires St Pat's into FAI Cup third round

St Patricks Athletic 2

Wexford 1

A STUNNING LAST-MINUTE winner from Aidan Keena was needed to book St Patrick’s Athletic’s passage through to the FAI Cup last 16, with First Division Wexford making Stephen Kenny’s side work every inch of the way at Richmond Park.

Though St Patrick’s dominated possession throughout, they struggled to build on Jay McClelland’s first-half lead and got punished from Jake Doyle’s cracking equaliser midway through the second half.

But with the watch into the 90th minute, extra-time looming, and frustration mounting amongst most in the 1,419 attendance, striker Keena collected substitute James Brown’s pass to turn Adam Verdon and rifle a sublime right-foot shot to the net off the far post to finally beat Paul Martin for a second time.

With five changes from their draw at Waterford last week, St Pat’s might have been in front after just 43 seconds but for a fingertip save by Martin in turning Darragh Nugent’s shot round a post.

Keena then wasted a big chance on 10 minutes, completely missing his kick dead in front of goal following skipper Joe Redmond’s incisive run and cross.

A Wexford team with five players 20 or under had come to play and their captain, Mikie Rowe, twice troubled the Saints with a shot and header that were off target.

Sloppy defending undid Wexford on 14 minutes. Anto Breslin’s low cross evaded several defenders to gift opposite wingback McClelland the opportunity to drill the ball to the corner of the net off his left foot.

St Pat’s continued to dominate the ball with Ryan Edmondson having a shot blocked by Kian Dignam before Martin made his second save of the game in parrying away a long-range drive from Nugent.

Wexford survived again on the half hour, 19-year-old Dignam once more bravely putting his body on the line from Luke Turner’s shot.

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Martin had to be there again two minutes before the interval to react well to push Breslin’s stinging effort over his crossbar.

The one-way traffic resumed from the restart, Keena flashing a shot wide across goal, a one-two with strike partner Edmondson easing him through.

Zak O’Sullivan brought some respite for Wexford on 56 minutes with a clearcut chance on the counter. Played in by Rowe’s astute ball over the the top, the half-time substitute blazed over the bar.

The home faithful were left incensed and stunned in quick succession as Wexford equalised on 69 minutes.

With Redmond on the sideline having been ordered off by referee Lucas Keating following a head knock, Wexford scored seconds later.

Down their captain, St Pat’s failed to clear Max Murphy’s diagonal delivery into their area. Striker Doyle pounced to volley the loose ball to the roof of the net.

Wexford defended doggedly thereafter only to be undone when Keena brought roars of relief by the Camac with his thumping late winner.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Redmond, Grivosti (Lennon, 73), Turner; Baggley; McClelland (Brown, 73), Nugent (Hoare, 73), Forrester, Breslin; Keena, Edmondson.

Wexford: Martin; Butler (Hodgins, 65), Dignam (Hand, 78), McCourt, Murphy; Harnett (Abada, 74), Verdon; Richie (Wynne, h-t), Rowe, Tetteh (O’Sullivan, h-t); Doyle.

Referee: Lucas Keating (Cork).

FAI Cup second round results