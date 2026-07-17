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Tarik Muharemovic (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Transfer News

Leeds sign Bosnia World Cup star for €40 million

Tarik Muharemovic has joined on a five-year deal from Sassuolo.
6.26pm, 17 Jul 2026

LEEDS SIGNED BOSNIA and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo on Friday in a deal worth a reported £34 million (€40 million).

The 23-year-old centre-back, who played for Bosnia at the World Cup, agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

“Muharemovic becomes our second signing of the summer, and everyone at Leeds would like to welcome him to the club, as we continue our preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League season,” Leeds said in a statement.

Muharemovic, who impressed with Sassuolo in Serie A last season, is a replacement for Pascal Struijk, who joined Brighton for £20 million (€23.5 million) in June.

He follows Harry Wilson to Elland Road after the Wales forward’s free transfer from Fulham earlier in the close-season.

– © AFP 2026

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