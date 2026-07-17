The Open: Record-equalling Lucas Herbert surges up the leaderboard

LUCAS HERBERT ENJOYED a blistering start to the second morning at Royal Birkdale with an outward nine of 28 equalling an Open record and firing him to the top of the leaderboard.

The Australian matched Denis Durnian’s front-nine score set in 1983 – also recorded on the Southport links – in getting to six under at the turn.

Herbert, playing in his sixth Open having missed the cut in three, started at level par but three successive birdies from the first generated some momentum and he added three more – two after driving the short par-four fifth and ninth.

Another birdie at the 11th put the 30-year-old two ahead of overnight leader Jackson Suber, who has set the clubhouse target of six-under overall with a round of one-under 71 today.

Advertisement

Masters champion Rory McIlroy was hoping to make a move in the morning, and is currently two-under for his round after 10 holes and level par overall. Shane Lowry is three-under for the tournament and currently in a tie for 11th.

More to follow…