Adeleke short of European standard; Mawdsley also finishes fourth

RHASIDAT ADELEKE AND Sharlene Mawdsley recorded fourth-placed finishes in events at Lucerne and Madrid.

Adeleke was hoping to emerge from an injury-hit stint in the 200m in Switzerland, but fell short of the European Championship qualifying time.

A disappointing run of 23.07 seconds saw her cross in fourth, 0.29 of a second behind home winner Fabienne Hoenke and 0.22 off the European standard.

She has 10 days to achieve qualification in either the 200 or her usual 400m event.

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Mawdsley continued her countdown to those championships with a 50.46-second run to come fourth in Madrid, one tenth of a second behind winner Anna Polinari from Italy.