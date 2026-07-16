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Adeleke short of European standard; Mawdsley also finishes fourth
RHASIDAT ADELEKE AND Sharlene Mawdsley recorded fourth-placed finishes in events at Lucerne and Madrid.
Adeleke was hoping to emerge from an injury-hit stint in the 200m in Switzerland, but fell short of the European Championship qualifying time.
A disappointing run of 23.07 seconds saw her cross in fourth, 0.29 of a second behind home winner Fabienne Hoenke and 0.22 off the European standard.
She has 10 days to achieve qualification in either the 200 or her usual 400m event.
Mawdsley continued her countdown to those championships with a 50.46-second run to come fourth in Madrid, one tenth of a second behind winner Anna Polinari from Italy.
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Athletics