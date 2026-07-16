More Stories
Rhasidat Adeleke. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Athletics

Adeleke short of European standard; Mawdsley also finishes fourth

Adeleke has 10 days to achieve qualification.
10.50pm, 16 Jul 2026

RHASIDAT ADELEKE AND Sharlene Mawdsley recorded fourth-placed finishes in events at Lucerne and Madrid.

Adeleke was hoping to emerge from an injury-hit stint in the 200m in Switzerland, but fell short of the European Championship qualifying time. 

A disappointing run of 23.07 seconds saw her cross in fourth, 0.29 of a second behind home winner Fabienne Hoenke and 0.22 off the European standard.

She has 10 days to achieve qualification in either the 200 or her usual 400m event.

Mawdsley continued her countdown to those championships with a 50.46-second run to come fourth in Madrid, one tenth of a second behind winner Anna Polinari from Italy.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie