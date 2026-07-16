Derek McGrath appointed as Wexford hurling manager

DEREK MCGRATH HAS been appointed as Wexford senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

The former Waterford manager, who led his native county to the 2017 All-Ireland final, was ratified for the role at a County Board meeting.

McGrath succeeds Keith Rossiter, who concluded his three-year stint last month after finishing fifth of six teams in the Leinster SHC round-robin.

Wexford GAA highlighted McGrath’s “experience, vision and leadership qualities required to build on the foundations already in place and lead Wexford hurling forward”.

The 50-year-old “will now begin the process of finalising his backroom team”, a statement added.

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McGrath stepped down from the Waterford job after the 2018 campaign, but has been involved at a high level of club hurling in recent years, leading Doon to the Limerick SHC title in 2024. He has previously managed Wexford club Faythe Harriers.

“Derek has consistently demonstrated throughout his career that he is an outstanding coach and leader, with an exceptional knowledge of the game and a proven ability to develop players and teams,” said Wexford GAA chair John Kenny.

“We are excited to begin this new chapter under his leadership and I know that everyone involved in Wexford GAA will offer Derek and his management team their full support in the years ahead.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to again acknowledge the contribution made by Keith Rossiter during his time in the role. Keith has always served Wexford hurling with immense dedication and passion, as both player and manager, and I am hugely grateful to him for this.

“We now look to the future. The appointment of a senior inter-county manager is one of the most important decisions any county can make, and we are confident that Derek is the right person to lead Wexford hurling into its next chapter.

“We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to develop our players and strive for success on the field.”