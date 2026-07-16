Pele's World Cup jersey fetches $4.9 million at US auction

A JERSEY WORN by Pele in the first World Cup final ever won by Brazil has sold for $4.9 million (€4.3m) at a US auction.

The Brazilian attacker nicknamed ‘The King’ was 17 when he scored two goals in his country’s 5-2 victory over hosts Sweden in 1958.

The blue shirt becomes the second most expensive jersey sold at auction after an anonymous buyer beat out four other bidders at Sotheby’s in New York.

The record of $9.3 million is for a jersey worn by Argentinian star Maradona during a legendary quarter-final clash with England in the 1986 Mexico World Cup.

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Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two Maradona goals, including his infamous ‘Hand of God’ finish in which he illegally punched the ball into the net.

– © AFP 2026