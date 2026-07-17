Michael McShane appointed Antrim hurling manager

MICHAEL McSHANE IS the new Antrim senior hurling manager, following the two-year reign of Davy Fitzgerald.

McShane, from McQuillian’s, Ballycastle, has managed Antrim U20 hurlers for the past two seasons and previously managed Tyrone senior hurlers, Slaughtneil and also his home club.

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Update on Antrim senior hurling manager, welcome Michael 👏 pic.twitter.com/Jtpvy0fljF — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) July 17, 2026

“Antrim GAA Management Committee confirm the appointment of Michael McShane as incoming senior hurling manager, following a thorough recruitment process. That recommendation will go to County Committee at the beginning of next week for ratification,” a statement from Antrim GAA said.

Antrim chairman Seamus McMullan said: “Michael brings a wealth of experience to the role, along with an extensive knowledge of Antrim hurling. We are an ambitious hurling county, and that ambition is shared by Michael and his incoming management team.

“Everyone across Antrim will wish them well, and when the competitions begin in 2027, the county will be fully behind our players and management.”