Farrell: 'Where else would you rather be? Don't waste the opportunity'

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has urged his players to embrace the opportunity of making history against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday.

The All Blacks haven’t lost at their Auckland ground since 1994, with Eden Park viewed as a real fortress.

Ireland have yet to win there in four attempts, but Farrell hopes that the big occasion brings out the best in his players for this Nations Championship clash.

“Where else would you rather be?” said Farrell of the mindset he wants Ireland to adopt.

“Not making the most out of the fortunate position that we’re in would be a shame, wouldn’t it? We always reference, how do you want to wake up on Monday morning, you know, have no regrets, all of that.

“So making sure that people are able to be themselves and perform on a big stage like that, that’s what it’s all about. Don’t waste the opportunity.”

Farrell said he has seen enough in Ireland’s preparation this week to believe that his team are ready to deliver the kind of performance that can create history.

And the Ireland boss recognises that winning on Saturday would be among his greatest coaching achievements.

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“The reality is right up there,” said Farrell of where an Ireland win would rank.

“It has to be. I mean, it’s obvious, isn’t it? Their record speaks for itself. It has to be as difficult a job as anything else in world rugby at this moment in time.”

Ireland have only scored 13 points in each of their two most recent games against New Zealand, both of which they lost.

So Farrell wants to see his team bringing attacking intent from the off in Auckland.

“We’ve always said that and nothing changes because they are going to score points,” said Farrell. “They’re a brilliant attacking side and that’s probably never going to change.

“So you have to score points. Keeping them to a minimum is going to be a challenge but you also have to give your best defensive display that you’re able to, and more, and raise it again because of the nature of how they want to play the game.

“Keeping the score to a minimum, it’s alright talking about it. It’s harder to do in reality. On the other side of it, we’re confident in our own ability as well, to score points, and we know that if we click and put our best performance out there, we can cause any team trouble as well.”

Andy Farrell at Ireland's captain's run on Friday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The All Blacks have moved Tupou Vaa’i from the second row to blindside flanker for this game, providing additional lineout prowess in their starting pack as Patrick Tuipulotu and Josh Lord come in as the locks.

So Ireland can expect an assault from the All Blacks in that department, all the more so given their struggles at the lineout last time out against Japan.

“Everyone knows that set-piece is vital in a top game like this,” said Farrell.

“We talked with you guys last week about being the top one-percenters in world rugby and yeah, at the heart of any massive match is always going to be the set-piece game.”

While many of this Ireland team have extensive experience at the top level of the game and have played in Eden Park before, there are some fresher faces in this side.

Right wing Rob Baloucoune, out-half Sam Prendergast, and replacement back row Sean Jansen are examples of players who are being asked to step up another level as Ireland aim for victory at Eden Park.

“Obviously when you’re young enough there’s always going to be plenty of firsts, and I suppose somebody like Sam has had plenty of those games, obviously Australia would have been one for him anyway,” said Farrell.

“I suppose you’re learning on the run the whole time. They’ve played big enough games now and made the mistakes and been through all that. There’s plenty of experience under the bonnet as well as far as those young guys are concerned because that’s the nature of Irish rugby, isn’t it?

“We’re always trying to bring people through because of their depth level, etc. And they tend to get the experience pretty early

“So you look at most people really within the squad, they’ve either played in a final or big Test matches, and it doesn’t get any bigger than this.”