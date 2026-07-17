The haka in Wexford, Kiwi props, and trying to topple New Zealand

TADHG FURLONG REMEMBERS avidly watching the haka when he was a young fella growing up in Campile.

The mystique around the All Blacks has faded in Irish rugby in more recent times, mainly because Ireland started to beat them. And consistent exposure to anything takes away some of the magic.

That’s not to say that Saturday’s game at Eden Park won’t be special. Ireland have only played there four times before in their history. So Furlong will appreciate the chance he and his team-mates have.

“You grow up and obviously some of the teams they had, some of the players they had, would have been like poster boys for rugby,” said Furlong.

“I think everyone loved the haka when they were… well, I certainly did growing up in Wexford, and Wexford’s a long way away from New Zealand.

“It just shows the influence of New Zealand rugby or the All Blacks jersey had on not just rugby fans in New Zealand, but worldwide.”

Furlong has stood in front of the All Blacks’ haka 13 times at this stage, either with Ireland or the Lions.

He still enjoys it.

“It’s culturally important to New Zealand,” he said.

“It’s part of rugby history, rugby culture. As much as it means to New Zealand, it’s also cool to face it.”

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And the All Blacks’ record at Eden Park – 52 games unbeaten – impresses Furlong.

“It’s an unbelievable record. It’s kind of one of those last-standing, huge records in the world of sport, not just rugby.

Furlong at Eden Park. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I can only imagine if we had that record at home, what it would be like playing there? It’s deadly.”

Furlong had a few favourite Kiwi props when he was a kid.

He mentions Neemia Tialata and Tony Woodcock, but the big one was Carl Hayman, who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE in recent years.

“I’ve seen some stuff recently about him,” says Furlong. “It’s pretty sad, isn’t it?

”I wish him all the best. Not that he needs my wishes, but even talking to some of the older props that we’d have scrummaged against him, we would have said how good he was. He took you on in a straight battle.”

The rivalry between Ireland has ebbed and flowed since the first-ever Irish win in Chicago in 2016.

Furlong has been part of some immense Ireland victories against the All Blacks, including their 2022 series success on Kiwi soil, but the recent run of three consecutive losses hasn’t sat well.

“They look very impressive in their new management and structures and coaches, and they’re really having a crack. It seems they’re free and they’re playing fast New Zealand kind of rugby. Things change, rugby changes. I wouldn’t say one side’s more dominant than the other.

“They probably tip the scale on recent games played.”

Furlong is likely to be as important as ever if Ireland are going to do it this time around.

He hopes to see Ireland’s scrum work tidying up against New Zealand after it was “a bit messy” in the opening game of this Nations Championship tour against Australia.

Furlong at Ireland training. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Along with the set-piece work, Furlong will look to bring impact around the pitch, both in the tackle and on the ball.

He had a lovely sweeping pass out the back just before Jamison Gibson-Park’s crucial try against Australia, although Furlong didn’t think it was anything special.

“It’s a two-metre pass, do you know that kind of way?” he said.

“It was nice. It’s just a standard enough procedure thing, to be fair. We managed to play it at the line, sit the defender down so he can’t get off, and Garry can turn the corner. Next thing, the hole is next one out, so it worked.

“Was it textbook? I don’t know.”

So he’s looking to go up a few gears against the All Blacks in more ways than one.