Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 17 July

6.30am

Golf, The Open Championship – Round 2

Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am

Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open

Sky Sports Tennis

10.30am

World Rally Championship, Estonia

TNT Sports 2

10.40am

AFL, Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows

TNT Sports 3

12pm

Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 13

TNT Sports 1 and TG4

12.30pm

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 – (Practice 2, 4pm)

Sky Sports F1

5pm

Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship

Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm

FAI Cup second round - Athlone Town v Midleton; Drogheda United v Lucan United; Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Crumlin United; Kerry v Shelbourne; St Mochta’s v Dundalk; St Patrick’s Athletic v Wexford; Treaty United v UCD; Waterford v Cobh Ramblers.

LOI TV

8pm

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, FAI Cup second round

RTÉ 2

*****

Saturday 18 July

4.15am

AFL, Port Adelaide v Fremantle

TNT Sports 1

7.15am

AFL, North Melbourne v Melbourne

TNT Sports 1

7.45am

World Rally Championship, Estonia

TNT Sports 2

8.10am

New Zealand v Ireland, Rugby Nations Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

9.40am

Japan v France, Rugby Nations Championship

ITV4

10am

Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open

Sky Sports Tennis

10.35am

AFL, Collingwood v Carlton

TNT Sports 3

11am

Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3

Sky Sports Main Event

11.10am

Australia v Italy, Rugby Nations Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

11.10am

AFL, West Coast Eagles v Brisbane Lions

TNT Sports 3

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12.10pm

Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 14

TNT Sports 1 and TG4

1.30pm

Horse Racing, Newbury, Ripon, and Market Rasen

ITV4

2pm

Athletics, Diamond League – London

Virgin Media Two and BBC One

2pm

FAI Cup second round - Bangor Celtic v College Corinthians; Douglas Hall v Castlebar Celtic (3pm).

LOI TV

2.10pm

Fiji v Scotland, Rugby Nations Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

2.30pm

Horse Racing, The Curragh – Irish Oaks

RTÉ Two

3pm

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sky Sports Main Event

3pm

WNL Premier Division - Waterford v Peamount United; Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United; Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves (5pm); Athlone Town v Bohemians (6pm).

LOI TV

3pm

New Zealand v England, World Rugby U20 Championship (3rd place play-off)

Premier Sports 1

3pm

World Rally Championship, Estonia

TNT Sports 2

3.15pm

Armagh v Galway, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final

TG4

4pm

Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3

Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm

FAI Cup second round - Janesboro v Sligo Rovers; Baldoyle United v Longford Town (5pm).

LOI TV

4.40pm

South Africa v Wales, Rugby Nations Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

5.15pm

Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final

TG4

5.30pm

Ireland v Italy, World Rugby U20 Championship (9th place play-off)

Rugby Pass

5.30pm

France v South Africa, World Rugby U20 Championship Final

Premier Sports 1

7pm

Rugby Nations Championship Highlights

Virgin Media One

7pm

Darts, World Matchplay

Sky Sports Action

7.35pm

Women’s All-Island Cup final, Shelbourne v Galway United

TG4

8pm

Up For The Match, Live from Croke Park

RTÉ One

8.10pm

Argentina v England, Rugby Nations Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

10pm

France v England, World Cup third place play-off

RTÉ 2 and BBC One

*****

Sunday 19 July

1am

UFC Fight Night, Dricus du Plessis v Kamaru Usman

TNT Sports 1

4.10am

AFL, Richmond v Hawthorn

TNT Sports 3

6.15am

AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs

TNT Sports 1

7.40am

AFL, Essendon v GWS Giants

TNT Sports 1

9am

World Rally Championship, Estonia

TNT Sports 2

10am

Golf, The Open Championship – Round 4

Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am

Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open

Sky Sports Tennis

11am

Cricket, England v India – One Day International

Sky Sports Cricket

12.10pm

Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 15

TNT Sports 1 and TG4

2pm

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1

3.30pm

Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling final

RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI

4pm

FAI Cup second round - Derry City v Tolka Rovers

LOI TV

7pm

Darts, World Matchplay

Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm

Cricket, West Indies v New Zealand – One Day International

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Spain v Argentina, World Cup Final

RTÉ 2, BBC One and ITV 1

9pm

Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship

Sky Sports Golf

9.30pm

The Sunday Game

RTÉ One