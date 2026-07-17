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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
7.31am, 17 Jul 2026

Friday 17 July

6.30am
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 2
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am
Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open
Sky Sports Tennis

10.30am
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2

10.40am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 3

12pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 13
TNT Sports 1 and TG4

12.30pm
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 – (Practice 2, 4pm)
Sky Sports F1

5pm
Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship
Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm
FAI Cup second round - Athlone Town v Midleton; Drogheda United v Lucan United; Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Crumlin United; Kerry v Shelbourne; St Mochta’s v Dundalk; St Patrick’s Athletic v Wexford; Treaty United v UCD; Waterford v Cobh Ramblers.
LOI TV

8pm
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, FAI Cup second round 
RTÉ 2

*****

Saturday 18 July

4.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v Fremantle
TNT Sports 1

7.15am
AFL, North Melbourne v Melbourne
TNT Sports 1

7.45am
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2

8.10am
New Zealand v Ireland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

9.40am
Japan v France, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV4

10am
Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open
Sky Sports Tennis

10.35am
AFL, Collingwood v Carlton
TNT Sports 3

11am
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3
Sky Sports Main Event

11.10am
Australia v Italy, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

11.10am
AFL, West Coast Eagles v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 3

12.10pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 14
TNT Sports 1 and TG4

1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newbury, Ripon, and Market Rasen
ITV4

2pm
Athletics, Diamond League – London
Virgin Media Two and BBC One

2pm
FAI Cup second round - Bangor Celtic v College Corinthians; Douglas Hall v Castlebar Celtic (3pm).
LOI TV

2.10pm
Fiji v Scotland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

2.30pm
Horse Racing, The Curragh – Irish Oaks
RTÉ Two

3pm
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event

3pm
WNL Premier Division - Waterford v Peamount United; Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United; Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves (5pm); Athlone Town v Bohemians (6pm).
LOI TV

3pm
New Zealand v England, World Rugby U20 Championship (3rd place play-off)
Premier Sports 1

3pm
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2

3.15pm
Armagh v Galway, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final
TG4

4pm
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3
Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm
FAI Cup second round - Janesboro v Sligo Rovers; Baldoyle United v Longford Town (5pm).
LOI TV

4.40pm
South Africa v Wales, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

5.15pm
Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final
TG4

5.30pm
Ireland v Italy, World Rugby U20 Championship (9th place play-off)
Rugby Pass

5.30pm
France v South Africa, World Rugby U20 Championship Final
Premier Sports 1

7pm
Rugby Nations Championship Highlights
Virgin Media One

7pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Action

7.35pm
Women’s All-Island Cup final, Shelbourne v Galway United
TG4

8pm
Up For The Match, Live from Croke Park
RTÉ One

8.10pm
Argentina v England, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

10pm
France v England, World Cup third place play-off
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

*****

Sunday 19 July

1am
UFC Fight Night, Dricus du Plessis v Kamaru Usman
TNT Sports 1

4.10am
AFL, Richmond v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 3

6.15am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 1

7.40am
AFL, Essendon v GWS Giants
TNT Sports 1

9am
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2

10am
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 4
Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am
Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open
Sky Sports Tennis

11am
Cricket, England v India – One Day International
Sky Sports Cricket

12.10pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 15
TNT Sports 1 and TG4

2pm
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1

3.30pm
Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI

4pm
FAI Cup second round - Derry City v Tolka Rovers
LOI TV

7pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v New Zealand – One Day International
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Spain v Argentina, World Cup Final
RTÉ 2, BBC One and ITV 1

9pm
Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship
Sky Sports Golf

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ One

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