Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

6.30am Golf, The Open Championship – Round 2 Sky Sports Main Event
9.30am Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open Sky Sports Tennis
10.30am World Rally Championship, Estonia TNT Sports 2
10.40am AFL, Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows TNT Sports 3
12pm Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 13 TNT Sports 1 and TG4
12.30pm Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 – (Practice 2, 4pm) Sky Sports F1
5pm Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship Sky Sports Mix
7.45pm FAI Cup second round - Athlone Town v Midleton; Drogheda United v Lucan United; Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Crumlin United; Kerry v Shelbourne; St Mochta’s v Dundalk; St Patrick’s Athletic v Wexford; Treaty United v UCD; Waterford v Cobh Ramblers. LOI TV
8pm Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, FAI Cup second round RTÉ 2
*****
Saturday 18 July
4.15am AFL, Port Adelaide v Fremantle TNT Sports 1
7.15am AFL, North Melbourne v Melbourne TNT Sports 1
7.45am World Rally Championship, Estonia TNT Sports 2
8.10am New Zealand v Ireland, Rugby Nations Championship ITV1 and Virgin Media One
9.40am Japan v France, Rugby Nations Championship ITV4
10am Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open Sky Sports Tennis
10.35am AFL, Collingwood v Carlton TNT Sports 3
11am Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3 Sky Sports Main Event
11.10am Australia v Italy, Rugby Nations Championship ITV1 and Virgin Media One
11.10am AFL, West Coast Eagles v Brisbane Lions TNT Sports 3
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12.10pm Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 14 TNT Sports 1 and TG4
1.30pm Horse Racing, Newbury, Ripon, and Market Rasen ITV4
2pm Athletics, Diamond League – London Virgin Media Two and BBC One
2pm FAI Cup second round - Bangor Celtic v College Corinthians; Douglas Hall v Castlebar Celtic (3pm). LOI TV
2.10pm Fiji v Scotland, Rugby Nations Championship ITV1 and Virgin Media One
2.30pm Horse Racing, The Curragh – Irish Oaks RTÉ Two
3pm Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Sky Sports Main Event
3pm WNL Premier Division - Waterford v Peamount United; Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United; Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves (5pm); Athlone Town v Bohemians (6pm). LOI TV
3pm New Zealand v England, World Rugby U20 Championship (3rd place play-off) Premier Sports 1
3pm World Rally Championship, Estonia TNT Sports 2
3.15pm Armagh v Galway, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final TG4
4pm Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3 Sky Sports Main Event
4.30pm FAI Cup second round - Janesboro v Sligo Rovers; Baldoyle United v Longford Town (5pm). LOI TV
4.40pm South Africa v Wales, Rugby Nations Championship ITV1 and Virgin Media One
5.15pm Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final TG4
5.30pm Ireland v Italy, World Rugby U20 Championship (9th place play-off) Rugby Pass
5.30pm France v South Africa, World Rugby U20 Championship Final Premier Sports 1
7pm Rugby Nations Championship Highlights Virgin Media One
7pm Darts, World Matchplay Sky Sports Action
7.35pm Women’s All-Island Cup final, Shelbourne v Galway United TG4
8pm Up For The Match, Live from Croke Park RTÉ One
8.10pm Argentina v England, Rugby Nations Championship ITV1 and Virgin Media One
10pm France v England, World Cup third place play-off RTÉ 2 and BBC One
*****
Sunday 19 July
1am UFC Fight Night, Dricus du Plessis v Kamaru Usman TNT Sports 1
4.10am AFL, Richmond v Hawthorn TNT Sports 3
6.15am AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs TNT Sports 1
7.40am AFL, Essendon v GWS Giants TNT Sports 1
9am World Rally Championship, Estonia TNT Sports 2
10am Golf, The Open Championship – Round 4 Sky Sports Main Event
10.30am Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open Sky Sports Tennis
11am Cricket, England v India – One Day International Sky Sports Cricket
12.10pm Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 15 TNT Sports 1 and TG4
2pm Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Sky Sports F1
3.30pm Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling final RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI
4pm FAI Cup second round - Derry City v Tolka Rovers LOI TV
7pm Darts, World Matchplay Sky Sports Main Event
7.30pm Cricket, West Indies v New Zealand – One Day International TNT Sports 1
8pm Spain v Argentina, World Cup Final RTÉ 2, BBC One and ITV 1
9pm Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm The Sunday Game RTÉ One
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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 17 July
6.30am
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 2
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30am
Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open
Sky Sports Tennis
10.30am
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2
10.40am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 3
12pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 13
TNT Sports 1 and TG4
12.30pm
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 – (Practice 2, 4pm)
Sky Sports F1
5pm
Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship
Sky Sports Mix
7.45pm
FAI Cup second round - Athlone Town v Midleton; Drogheda United v Lucan United; Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Crumlin United; Kerry v Shelbourne; St Mochta’s v Dundalk; St Patrick’s Athletic v Wexford; Treaty United v UCD; Waterford v Cobh Ramblers.
LOI TV
8pm
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, FAI Cup second round
RTÉ 2
*****
Saturday 18 July
4.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v Fremantle
TNT Sports 1
7.15am
AFL, North Melbourne v Melbourne
TNT Sports 1
7.45am
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2
8.10am
New Zealand v Ireland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
9.40am
Japan v France, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV4
10am
Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open
Sky Sports Tennis
10.35am
AFL, Collingwood v Carlton
TNT Sports 3
11am
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3
Sky Sports Main Event
11.10am
Australia v Italy, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
11.10am
AFL, West Coast Eagles v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 3
12.10pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 14
TNT Sports 1 and TG4
1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newbury, Ripon, and Market Rasen
ITV4
2pm
Athletics, Diamond League – London
Virgin Media Two and BBC One
2pm
FAI Cup second round - Bangor Celtic v College Corinthians; Douglas Hall v Castlebar Celtic (3pm).
LOI TV
2.10pm
Fiji v Scotland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
2.30pm
Horse Racing, The Curragh – Irish Oaks
RTÉ Two
3pm
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event
3pm
WNL Premier Division - Waterford v Peamount United; Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United; Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves (5pm); Athlone Town v Bohemians (6pm).
LOI TV
3pm
New Zealand v England, World Rugby U20 Championship (3rd place play-off)
Premier Sports 1
3pm
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2
3.15pm
Armagh v Galway, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final
TG4
4pm
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 3
Sky Sports Main Event
4.30pm
FAI Cup second round - Janesboro v Sligo Rovers; Baldoyle United v Longford Town (5pm).
LOI TV
4.40pm
South Africa v Wales, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
5.15pm
Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final
TG4
5.30pm
Ireland v Italy, World Rugby U20 Championship (9th place play-off)
Rugby Pass
5.30pm
France v South Africa, World Rugby U20 Championship Final
Premier Sports 1
7pm
Rugby Nations Championship Highlights
Virgin Media One
7pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Action
7.35pm
Women’s All-Island Cup final, Shelbourne v Galway United
TG4
8pm
Up For The Match, Live from Croke Park
RTÉ One
8.10pm
Argentina v England, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
10pm
France v England, World Cup third place play-off
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
*****
Sunday 19 July
1am
UFC Fight Night, Dricus du Plessis v Kamaru Usman
TNT Sports 1
4.10am
AFL, Richmond v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 3
6.15am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 1
7.40am
AFL, Essendon v GWS Giants
TNT Sports 1
9am
World Rally Championship, Estonia
TNT Sports 2
10am
Golf, The Open Championship – Round 4
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30am
Tennis, ATP/WTA Tour: Nordea/Swiss/Umag/Lasi Open
Sky Sports Tennis
11am
Cricket, England v India – One Day International
Sky Sports Cricket
12.10pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 15
TNT Sports 1 and TG4
2pm
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1
3.30pm
Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI
4pm
FAI Cup second round - Derry City v Tolka Rovers
LOI TV
7pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Main Event
7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v New Zealand – One Day International
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Spain v Argentina, World Cup Final
RTÉ 2, BBC One and ITV 1
9pm
Golf, The Corales Puntacana Championship
Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ One
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