Casey and Lynch start for Limerick, while Galway name unchanged side for All-Ireland final

LIMERICK HAVE MADE two changes to their side to face Galway in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final (3:30pm).

John Kiely has opted to start both Mike Casey and Cian Lynch, with Dan Morrissey and Darragh O’Donovan listed among his replacements having started in Limerick’s semi-final victory over Clare.

Casey is drafted in at full-back, with Lynch named in midfield for The Treaty.

John Kiely and his management team has released their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their All Ireland Senior Hurling championship Final against Galway:



Limerick Hurling team take on Galway this Sunday afternoon in Croke Park at 3.30pm is Released. pic.twitter.com/H5FY7o10mu — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) July 17, 2026

Limerick are otherwise unchanged from their thrilling semi-final victory over their Munster neighbours.

Mícheál Donoghue has named an entirely unchanged Galway squad, including his bench, as The Tribesmen seek their first All-Ireland title since 2017.

Pádraic and Cathal Mannion, Daithi Burke, Conor Cooney and Conor Whelan are the survivors from the Galway side that were beaten by Limerick in the 2018 All-Ireland final.

🏆 TEAM NEWS 🏆



The Galway Senior Hurling team to face Limerick in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final is announced!



GAILLIMH V LUIMNEACH

📍Croke Park

🗓️Sunday 19th July 2026

🕓3.30pm

📻Radio Commentary on Galway Bay FM, RnG Spórt

📺RTE



Best of Luck to Micheál,… pic.twitter.com/2LXRAkvhc9 — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) July 17, 2026

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Rory Burke, who limped off with a hamstring injury in Galway’s Leinster final win over Dublin, misses Sunday’s decider with a hamstring injury having also been ruled out of his side’s semi-final demolition of Cork.

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 3. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields – captain)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

8. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 9. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. Darragh Neary (Castlegar),

13. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs:

16. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

17. Shane Morgan (Loughrea)

18. Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

19. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins)

20. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

21. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)

22. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

23. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore)

23. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema-Leitrim)

24. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

17. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

18. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Paul’s)

19. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

20. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)

22. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)

23. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

24. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

26. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)