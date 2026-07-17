Bryson DeChambeau drops out of second place after receiving two-shot penalty

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WAS controversially handed a two-shot penalty after shooting a 66 which had catapulted him into second place in The Open.

The two-time major champion was adjudged to have improved his stance as he attempted to escape from the rough earlier in his round.

DeChambeau had produced a brilliant birdie-birdie finish which he thought had put him in the final group for Saturday on seven under par.

However, moments after signing his card he was informed there were issues with how he played the driveable par-four fifth and was taken out to the spot of the alleged infringement while the later finishers were still out on the course.

Bryson DeChambeau is involved in a HEATED exchange with officials back at the fifth! 😮 pic.twitter.com/JmCuKW3KaR — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 17, 2026

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The suggestion appeared to be that having carved his drive wide right over the pond into rough he had trampled down some high grass which allowed him a better angle to hit his ball.

After several minutes of animated discussion, which involved the 32-year-old – club in hand – attempting to show R&A officials how he had played the shot, the two-time US Open champion was driven back to the recorders’ office with a face like thunder where further discussions were held.

DeChambeau made bogey on the hole but as a result of the penalty his score was amended to a seven on the official leaderboard, meaning his round was adjusted to a 68 which dropped him into a share of fifth, three strokes behind Lucas Herbert.

“Bryson has been penalised two strokes for inadvertently improving the area of his intended swing, his backswing, when he was playing his second shot,” said R&A’s executive director – governance Grant Moir.

The two-time US Open winner walked past waiting media – to whom he had refused to speak in his previous five major rounds – and headed straight for the practice ground.

“I’m going to hit some balls,” was all he would say as he went to the range at 9.40pm.