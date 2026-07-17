Uefa open disciplinary proceedings against Derry and CSKA Sofia

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that Uefa will open disciplinary proceedings against Derry City and CSKA Sofia, with both clubs potentially facing supporter bans.

The second leg of the Europa League first qualifying round match between the two clubs on Thursday at the Brandywell was marred by crowd trouble, which caused a 15-minute delay to the game.

The charges against Derry include “effective invasion of the field of play, throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and insufficient protection of the playing area against intruders”.

Meanwhile, their Bulgarian opponents have been accused of “throwing of objects, acts of damage caused to the stadium and/or its installations, crowd disturbances, racist and/or discriminatory behaviour and violating the basic rules of decent conduct (staff member)”.

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The Uefa Disciplinary bodies are due to decide on the matter early next week.

Derry lost the tie 5-3 on aggregate and are out of the Europa League, but their upcoming Uefa Conference League match against HNK Rijeka of Croatia could be impacted by the ruling.