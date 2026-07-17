Schmid edges two-man sprint finish on Tour de France's longest stage

SWISS RIDER MAURO Schmid beat Colombian Harold Tejada in a two-man sprint finish to win the 13th and longest stage of the Tour de France on Friday.

Britain’s Tom Pidcock, who finished third two seconds back, was the big winner of the day as he climbed up the standings from 10th at the start of the day to fourth overall.

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The Olympic mountain bike champion is now just 4min 15sec behind race leader Tadej Pogacar, and nine seconds off Remco Evenepoel in the final podium spot.

Jayco AlUla’s Schmid and Astana’s Tejada had broken clear of a 10-man group at the head of the race with 16km to ride and they held off their charging former breakaway companions to contest the sprint finish.

Tejada launched first but Schmid dragged him back and pipped him to the line after 205km from Dole in the Jura to Belfort in the Vosges.

Behind them, Pidcock edged out Maxim van Gils and Brandon McNulty to claim four bonus seconds for finishing third.

The peloton finished 7:32 after the stage winner, meaning Pidcock was able to jump six places in the overall standings, having begun the day almost 12 minutes behind Pogacar.

– © AFP 2026