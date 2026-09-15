Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo help Liverpool to EFL Cup win against Tottenham

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER and Cody Gakpo – whose futures appeared in doubt this summer – both scored as Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham.

The pair were two of last season’s most maligned players but are among the best performers so far in this stuttering campaign which shows glimpses of catching fire only for it to be doused by performances like Saturday’s goalless draw with Fulham.

There was even a confidence-boosting display from second-choice goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili, whose quick reactions prevented three certain goals, after his quality had been questioned – his failure to deal with the corner from which Conor Gallager headed in was the one blemish.

But with Andoni Iraola’s side weathering a storm towards the end, Dominik Szoboszlai came off the bench to spectacularly volley home from 25 yards.

Tottenham, whose only goals this season have been in this competition after putting five past Championship side Charlton, remain winless against top-flight opposition as their miserable run at Anfield was extended to one win in 31 visits and none in 15 years.

And if Mohammed Kudus, making his first start since January, continues to miss chances like the one from four yards with the score at 1-0 in the first half there is unlikely to be any improvement.

With 10 Liverpool changes from the weekend there was a chance this could have been another struggle, but it was the energy given to them by rookies Lewis Koumas as centre-forward and James McConnell in midfield which made a significant difference.

However, Tottenham, who made eight changes with new signing Tosin Adarabioyo handed his full debut, were first to threaten as Mamardashvili, just moments after he had been slow to come to deal with a loose ball resulting in Joe Gomez needlessly hacking clear, stuck out a leg to deny Lucas Bergvall.

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At the other end, Martin Dubravka came out quickly to smother a chance for Koumas from Rio Ngumoha’s through-ball.

But Liverpool’s opening goal was a thing of clinical, direct precision.

Gomez’s direct pass out of defence was brilliantly controlled on his chest by Gakpo, who quickly cut infield and offloaded to Ngumoha.

His quick feet took him into the penalty area where Destiny Udogie could only poke a tackle into the path of Mac Allister who curled home a sumptuous shot past the unsighted Dubravka.

Kudus’ miss, after Liverpool were cut open from a quick break off their own throw near Tottenham’s penalty area, was an error such a goal-shy side could ill afford.

Mac Allister bundling a shot wide after possession was regained from a high press was a warning and eight minutes into the second half the Argentina international teed up Gakpo to shift the ball onto his right foot and stroke a shot across Dubravka.

Mamardashvili pulled off another two good saves, getting down well to keep out Kudus’ shot and tipping over a deflected shot from Omar Marmoush, who seconds earlier had been denied by a well-timed Milos Kerkez tackle.

In between Gallagher headed home a corner after the Georgia goalkeeper failed to punch and when Savio fired wide the anxiety grew.

But Szoboszlai eased the nerves, flicking up a Gakpo pass before lashing home as a first return to Anfield for Andy Robertson – saluted by the Kop at the final whistle – ended in disappointment.