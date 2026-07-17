Ireland U19 prospect Chris Atherton swaps Chelsea for Ipswich Town

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Chris Atherton has moved from Chelsea to join Premier League returnees Ipswich Town.

The 17-year-old attack-minded midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge last summer having already made 32 senior appearances for Glenavon.

He set records in 2022 when making his senior debut at just 13 years old, getting an assist in a 6-0 Irish League Cup win.

From Clonmore in County Armagh, Atherton represented Northern Ireland up to U17 level before his change of international allegiance was approved in February.

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He received his first Ireland U19 call-up the following month, lining out in European qualifiers against Poland and Italy.

The club is excited to confirm the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Chris Atherton from Chelsea.



Welcome to Ipswich, Chris. 💙 — Ipswich Town Academy (@ITFCAcademy) July 17, 2026

“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started,” said Atherton.

“I hope to offer a lot of creativity and attacking threat going forward and obviously working as hard as possible to get better every day.”

Tractor Boys academy manager Ben Chenery said he was “extremely pleased” with the coup, adding: “Chris is an exciting attacking player we believe possesses big potential which we look forward to continuing to develop through the next stage of his career.”

The teen is expected to feature for Ipswich’s U20 side.

A statement from his former club read: “Chelsea Academy winger Chris Atherton has completed a permanent transfer to Ipswich Town.

“Having arrived at Chelsea as a scholar at the start of the 2025/26 season, Atherton signed a professional contract in October 2025.

“Atherton regularly featured for our Under-18s last season and also appeared in the Under-17 Premier League Cup, scoring for both teams.

“We would like to thank Chris for his contributions at Chelsea and wish him luck in his next move.”