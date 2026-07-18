Bryson DeChambeau ‘fired up’ for weekend at The Open after two-shot penalty

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU INSISTS he is “fired up” for the weekend after a controversial two-shot penalty saw the second round at The Open descend into farcical scenes.

The two-time US Open champion was expecting to be in the final group on Saturday after a 66 propelled him to seven under for the tournament, just two behind Australian Lucas Herbert after his major record-equalling lowest round of 62.

However, moments after signing his card he was informed there was an issue in relation to an infringement for improving the area for his backswing in deep rough of Royal Birkdale’s driveable par-four fifth.

Officials took him to the scene of the crime and after a long, animated discussion – which involved the 32-year-old – club in hand – attempting to show R&A officials how he had played the shot they returned to the recorders’ office where the American was issued with a two-stroke penalty.

With rumours swirling that DeChambeau was considering refusing to play on Saturday, he marched past the waiting media on his way to the practice ground and – after almost an hour hitting balls in the light of the giant screen on the range – he finally departed at 10.29pm.

He quashed the speculation he would abandon his bid for a first Claret Jug by posting on X a couple of hours later: “Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it.”

On Instagram he was even more creative, posting a couple of digitally-manipulated pictures of him floating above the rough at the site of his infringement – an obvious reference to not touching the long grass – while officials discussed the ruling, accompanied by the words: “Walking into the weekend like…”

DeChambeau is expected to be back on site at the Southport links around 1.30pm ahead of his 3.30pm tee time.

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After dropping to five under he will start alongside compatriot Sam Burns, who also remarkably shot a 62 on Friday.

The Open’s chief referee Grant Moir issued a detailed explanation as to why the double major winner was punished.

“Bryson has been penalised two strokes for inadvertently improving the area of his intended swing, so intended backswing on the fifth hole when he was playing his second shot,” said Moir, also the R&A’s executive director – governance.

“Ruling 8.1 restricts what a player may do to improve any of the protected conditions affecting the stroke, and this includes the area of the player’s intended swing.

“So an improvement means to alter one or more of the conditions affecting the stroke so that the player gains a potential advantage for the stroke.

“I’ll stress that this applies even when the action is accidental, as it was in Bryson’s case.

“What the prohibited action here is that the player must not move, bend or break any growing or attached natural object.

“A player is allowed to fairly take their stance by taking reasonable actions to get to the ball and take a stance, if in some situations that improves the condition affecting the stroke.

“But when doing so, the player must take the least intrusive course of action to deal with the particular situation and is not entitled to a normal stance or swing.

“I would reiterate this rule applies even when there’s no intention to improve the area, as was the case with Bryson.”