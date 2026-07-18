The Open: Ryan Fox joins 62 club to set Saturday target, Shane Lowry five off lead

RYAN FOX MATCHED the record low score at a major of 62 to set the Saturday target at the Open.

There had only been five rounds of 62 in major history prior to the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale, but there are now eight after New Zealander Fox joined Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns, who both shot the same score in Friday’s second round.

Fox set the clubhouse lead at eight-under par, with Herbert, Burns and Jackson Suber among those now chasing. Herbert is the current leader, nine-under through 12 holes.

“I think it’s just the good weather conditions. The course is brilliant. It’s obviously very firm and fast,” said Fox on the reason for the spate of 62s.

“You feel like you can shoot a score in the morning and the greens are perfect, that if you do roll it well, you feel like you hole everything.”

Rory McIlroy’s hopes of adding to his six majors look forlorn after a third round 69 left him at two-under for the tournament.

But the Holywood man was still the focus of attention after he did not hold back on DeChambeau’s antics following his sanction late on Friday night.

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Rory McIlroy catapults up the leaderboard with a sensational chip-in EAGLE! 🤩🦅 pic.twitter.com/0TF6yvdmMi — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 18, 2026

DeChambeau thought he had climbed to within one shot of the lead with a birdie-birdie finish to his second round.

But with dark descending on the Southport links, the two-time US Open champion was handed a two-stroke penalty for “inadvertently improving” his lie as he addressed his second shot at the fifth hole.

DeChambeau appeared to trample down long grass as he addressed his ball for a practice swing.

After an animated discussion with a rules official at the site of the incident, Sky Sports reported DeChambeau had even threatened to withdraw from the tournament but he did take part in the third round.

The American made a steady start at even par for his first nine holes to remain three shots off the lead.

Roared on by huge local support, home favourite Tommy Fleetwood made his move to close to within two shots of Fox’s early target.

The world number nine picked up three shots at the fifth, seventh and 11th to move into a share of fourth with four holes to play.

Cameron Young is also at seven-under after his front nine as the world number four aims for his first major.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was again let down by his putting as he picked up just one shot through 13 holes to move to five-under for the tournament.

McIlroy shot an eagle on the ninth, birdies on the fifth and 17th, and bogeys on the third, fourth and 11th.

Going well: Shane Lowry. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Shane Lowry has just finished his third round, carding 69 to sit four-under, five shots off the current lead.

The Offaly man – winner of this tournament in 2019 – shot birdies on the third, 13th and 14th, and dropped shots on holes 10 and 12.

Tom McKibbin, Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and amateurs David Howard and Stuart Grehan all missed the weekend cut.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2026