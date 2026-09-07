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Alan Sheehan joins Craig Bellamy's Wales coaching staff
ATHLONE MAN ALAN Sheehan is joining Craig Bellamy’s Wales coaching staff ahead of this autumn’s Uefa Nations League campaign, as one of his assistant coaches.
Sheehan last worked as Swansea City’s head coach in 2025. He was sacked in November of that year with the club 18th in the Championship.
The 39-year-old also had two periods as interim head coach at Swansea and has previously held roles as assistant coach at Swansea City, Southampton and Luton Town.
As a player, Sheehan made over 400 appearances in the English Football League and was capped five times for Republic of Ireland U21s.
Sheehan has been joined in the Welsh backroom team by former team captain Ashley Williams.
Bellamy’s side face a Uefa Nations League campaign against some of Europe’s top sides in League A, having been drawn against Portugal, Norway and Denmark.
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Alan Sheehan Cymru Soccer