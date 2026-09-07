Livingston sack Glenn Whelan after just nine games in charge

GLENN WHELAN HAS been dismissed as manager of Livingston after just nine games in charge.

The former Republic of Ireland international was appointed to the position in May following the club’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership earlier that month.

Livingston missed out on emerging from the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup in July, and are currently in fifth place in the Scottish Championship after winning two of their five league games.

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A statement from the club reads that both Whelan and Assistant Head Coach Danny Ventre “are no longer with the organisation.”

David Martindale and Frankie McAvoy have both been temporarily appointed as interim coaches.

“On behalf of everyone at Livingston Football Club, I want to express our gratitude for their hard work, dedication and service during their time with us,” the statement continues. “We are grateful for everything they have contributed to the Club, and we wish them the best in their future coaching careers and personal endeavours.

“Looking ahead, we have already begun the process of securing the appropriate search firm to help us find our next head coach. Our net will be cast far wider than it was in our previous search, and the focus of the search will be via data analytics that fit in with the club’s game model, and other important criteria that will aid Livingston FC in finding the ideal candidate to lead our Club forward.

“Mediocrity is not an acceptable solution, and we will continue to work to find the leader that delivers on the ambitions and aspirations of sustained, high-level success that we expect at Livingston. Nothing else is acceptable.

“As always, we are led by the credo that the Club comes first. We are driven by our desire to win and compete at the highest level, and we feel that this decision is appropriate given the unfortunate start to the 2026/27 season.”

Before joining Livingston, Whelan became the Wigan Athletic caretaker manager after the club parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe in January of this year. He was previously Lowe’s assistant manager.

Whelan has also worked within the Republic of Ireland set-up, joining the senior international coaching staff under John O’Shea during his interim spell in charge of the national side.

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