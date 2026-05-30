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Glenn Whelan [file photo] ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
At The Helm

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan appointed new Livingston boss

Whelan replaces Marvin Bartley, who resigned after the club’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership.
1.21pm, 30 May 2026

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Glenn Whelan has been appointed as the new head coach at Livingston.

Whelan replaces Marvin Bartley, who resigned following the club’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership earlier this month.

“I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity as head coach of Livingston, something I’m incredibly proud of, and I will give my all for the club moving forward,” Whelan told the club website after his appointment.

“I’m eager to grasp this opportunity and help build a successful team that the fans can be truly proud of and get right behind. I’m grateful to the board for their belief in me, and the hard work has already begun.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to the journey ahead.”

In January of this year, Whelan became the Wigan Athletic caretaker manager after the club parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe. He was previously Lowe’s assistant manager.

Whelan has also worked within the Republic of Ireland set-up, joining the senior international coaching staff under John O’Shea during his interim spell in charge of the national side.

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