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LIVE: Bulls v Munster, URC quarter-final
A late change for the Bulls, as Wilco Louw drops out due to illness, so Francois Klopper takes his place at tighthead and Mornay Smith comes onto the bench.
Here’s the Bulls line-up:
Vodacom Bulls: Willie le Roux; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Francois Klopper; Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje; Marcell Coetzee (capt), Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom.
Replacements: Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Cobus Wiese, Jeandre Rudolph, Paul de Wet, Stedman Gans, Sergeal Petersen
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s URC quarter-final meeting of the Bulls and Munster.
Kick-off in Pretoria is at noon, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.
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Liveblog Minute-by-Minute Munster Rugby Bulls URC