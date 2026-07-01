SERENA WILLIAMS’ WIMBLEDON appearance in women’s doubles with sister Venus is in doubt because of a knee injury.
The 44-year-old made her return in singles after nearly four years away on Tuesday night to a rapturous Centre Court reception.
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Williams produced a strong display before fading in a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 loss to 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint.
There had been no indication during the match that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had hurt herself but she did not attend the customary post-match press conference, instead issuing a short quote.
Players can be fined for skipping press conferences but it was revealed on Wednesday that Williams was physically hampered.
Statement
A statement from the American’s agent Jill Smoller read: “Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.
“She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week.”
Serena and Venus, whose combined age is 90, have taken a wild card into the doubles for their first appearance together at the All England Club since they won their sixth title a decade ago.
Serena had admitted ahead of the tournament that she remained unsure whether playing in singles was a good idea but concluded it was an opportunity she could not turn down.
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Serena Williams an injury doubt for Wimbledon doubles with Venus
SERENA WILLIAMS’ WIMBLEDON appearance in women’s doubles with sister Venus is in doubt because of a knee injury.
The 44-year-old made her return in singles after nearly four years away on Tuesday night to a rapturous Centre Court reception.
Williams produced a strong display before fading in a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 loss to 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint.
There had been no indication during the match that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had hurt herself but she did not attend the customary post-match press conference, instead issuing a short quote.
Players can be fined for skipping press conferences but it was revealed on Wednesday that Williams was physically hampered.
Statement
A statement from the American’s agent Jill Smoller read: “Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.
“She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week.”
Serena and Venus, whose combined age is 90, have taken a wild card into the doubles for their first appearance together at the All England Club since they won their sixth title a decade ago.
Serena had admitted ahead of the tournament that she remained unsure whether playing in singles was a good idea but concluded it was an opportunity she could not turn down.
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