LIVERPOOL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of France U21 centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal worth up to a reported £60 million (€70m).
The Premier League giants reached an agreement for the 20-year-old in January and he has now signed a five-year contract at Anfield with the option of a further 12 months, subject to international clearance.
The defender is expected to be available from the start of pre-season after missing the end of his last campaign in France with a shoulder injury suffered in February.
“I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here,” Jacquet told Liverpool’s website on Wednesday. “It’s a big dream for me.”
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Jacquet made 33 senior appearances for Ligue 1 side Rennes after coming through their youth ranks. He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Clermont.
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Liverpool complete signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes
LIVERPOOL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of France U21 centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal worth up to a reported £60 million (€70m).
The Premier League giants reached an agreement for the 20-year-old in January and he has now signed a five-year contract at Anfield with the option of a further 12 months, subject to international clearance.
The defender is expected to be available from the start of pre-season after missing the end of his last campaign in France with a shoulder injury suffered in February.
“I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here,” Jacquet told Liverpool’s website on Wednesday. “It’s a big dream for me.”
Jacquet made 33 senior appearances for Ligue 1 side Rennes after coming through their youth ranks. He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Clermont.
– © AFP 2026
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