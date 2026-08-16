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Ireland’s Sarah Healy (file pic). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
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Sarah Healy finishes fifth in Women's 1500m final

Meanwhile, Sophie O’Sullivan came eighth with a time of 4.11.72.
9.22pm, 16 Aug 2026
4

IRELAND’S SARAH HEALY has finished fifth in tonight’s Women’s 1500m final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The Dublin-born athlete registered a time of 4.10.76.

Meanwhile, Sophie O’Sullivan came eighth with a time of 4.11.72.

More to follow

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