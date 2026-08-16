Bohemians overcome Longford to reach FAI Cup quarter-finals

FAI Cup round of 16:

Bohemians 4

Longford Town 0

BOHEMIANS SCORED EARLY and often at Dalymount Park to ease past Longford Town and book their place in Tuesday’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw.

The impressive Harry Vaughan scored in the sixth minute to give the Gypsies a solid platform from which to build, and then provided the assist for Colm Whelan’s first goal 12 minutes later.

And Whelan sealed the deal with his second early in the second half, drilling a high shot to the roof of the net before Connor Parsons added a sublime fourth at the death on a comfortable night for the hosts, who are chasing a first FAI Cup since 2008.

With their gallant European adventure having run out of road in Denmark during the week, Bohs had to refocus for what manager Alan Reynolds deemed a potential banana-skin cup clash.

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Dumped out of the previous round by Kerry, the Gypsies’ near neighbours Shelbourne don’t need reminding about the sting in the tail a First Division rival can inflict. But Bohs – showing seven changes from the side beaten 3-2 by Midtjylland on Thursday – had no such concerns here as they hit the ground running.

They were off to a flyer when Vaughan fired them into a sixth-minute lead, flooring Town before the visitors had any chance to settle into the contest.

Sadou Diallo drilled a low ball from the halfway line into Vaughan’s feet. His touch was exquisite and allowed him to turn into the box. When centre–back Taylor McCarthy slipped, the goal opened up and Vaughan pulled the trigger.

And the Gypsies nearly doubled their advantage a minute later only for goalkeeper Kian Moore to make a remarkable reaction save to deny Ross Tierney with a first-time shot from 10 yards off Whelan’s clever cut back.

But Bohs didn’t have long to wait for their second goal in a game that was quickly becoming a stroll for them. Goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka pumped a ball downfield that Vaughan controlled superbly, and he squared for Whelan to finish low from 14 yards.

Sean Moore reminded the Gypsies that Longford could still deliver a blow if afforded the space to do so. His fiercely struck shot from distance early in the second half worried Chorazka, but the recalled Polish goalkeeper ultimately dealt with it.

But Bohs were soon back in their stride, and Whelan scored his second 11 minutes after the restart, latching onto a headed clearance before shifting onto his left foot and firing high into the net.

James Bailey crashed a late Town free-kick off the post in the dying stages only for Parsons to rub their noses in it with a sublime curling effort at the death.

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Morahan, Hickey (Byrne 67), Mullen, Rooney; Diallo, Devoy (McDonnell 77); Myers (Adam 67), Tierney (Parsons 67), Vaughan (Madden 67); Whelan.

LONGFORD TOWN: Moore; O’Brien, Omorehiomwan, McCarthy, Hough (Byrne 45); McKenna (Bailey 57), Moore; Manuel (Campbell 77), Adenekan (Dawson 77), Paraschiv; Williams (Ugbesia 57)

Referee: D Murphy (Dublin)