Ireland suffer late World Cup heartbreak against Spain

Hockey World Cup:

Ireland 2

Spain 3

AFTER A TRICKY start at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Ireland Women had matters at 2-2.

However, a second-half goal from Xantal Gine with just five minutes remaining will have left Irish players wondering about what could have been in their opening game at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

The Green Machine had actually looked the more confident of the two sides during the opening exchanges, but Irish attacks couldn’t make it count, with errors setting back promising periods of play.

Laia Vidosa found goal in the 23rd minute to put Ireland on the back foot, with the Spanish attacker allowed plenty of time on the ball.

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As the second quarter progressed, the Red Sticks began to warm to the task and looked the stronger of the two sides when the whistle went at half-time.

Two crucial video referrals during this period remarkably also saw two Spanish goals chalked off with the Irish defence riding their luck.

But Ireland’s second penalty corner saw Hannah McLoughlin score from the top via a deflection off a Spanish defender.

The Red Sticks then wasted little time re-taking the lead when Sophia Keena put one past just three minutes later.

A Niamh Carey penalty corner deflection from a Kate Upton drag flick brought matters level yet again, as Ireland were now looking particularly threatening around the Spanish circle.

Elizabeth Murphy made several crucial saves throughout the match but couldn’t keep out a very sharp Xantal Gine penalty corner strike. Murphy had dived excellently and used all her height to meet the shot, but the ball still went over the goalkeeper’s stick.

With just four minutes remaining, Ireland were desperate to equalise and even opted to take Murphy off for an extra outfield player. The Green Machine, though, could not build up play patiently with time ticking down.

Crucial games still await in Group C against New Zealand and the hosts Belgium, and a win or draw today could have set up the Green Machine well for a chance to progress to a semi-final spot.

Ireland Women are next in action against the Black Sticks in the same venue on Tuesday at 10am (Irish time).

IRELAND: E Murphy (GK); S McAuley, R Upton, N Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, E Curran, C Beggs, M Jennings. Rolling subs: M Carey, L Neill, C Perdue, C Hamill, E Kealy, A Utri.