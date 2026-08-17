Six key storylines from the weekend's GAA club championship action

Compiled by Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole

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1. Galway’s Thompson returns after a frustrating 2026

When the Galway footballers surveyed the disappointment that was their 2026 season, the absence of a key component from the year before would have sparked plenty regret. Matthew Thompson enjoyed a terrific breakout campaign in 2025, the standard of his attacking displays summed up by the nominations he earned for an All-Star and the Young Player of the Year.

This season he ticked the unavailability box. The league and the start of the Connacht championship were missed as he was based in Berkeley in California for his Erasmus studies. Then he picked up an ankle injury in May, which proved troublesome to get right and had not healed sufficiently for him to feature in Galway’s quarter-final exit in late June against Dublin.

🏐 Matthew Thompson makes a welcome return to competitive action for @skgaa in the @Galway_GAA SFC against @CLGBhearna at Pearse Stadium pic.twitter.com/IBCyn3snjm — Cian O'Connell (@oconnc62) August 16, 2026

The football season isn’t over though. Salthill-Knocknacarra welcomed Thompson back into action on Saturday evening, a timely boost for a club with strong ambitions. Last year they lost out in the Galway senior final to Maigh Cuilinn, Thompson supplying five points in defeat. The forward played in a game on Saturday that concluded in Salthill-Knocknacarra defeating Bearna 5-17 to 0-14, and contributed 0-3 himself. The victory booked their spot in the knockout stages and the presence of Thompson strengthens their hand further.

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2. Crammed schedule for Tyrone clubs

In Tyrone, the club championship features heaving crowds, massive interest and a ruthless streak that means no club have defended the senior title since Carrickmore in 2005 – which interestingly is the last final won by the market leaders with 16 championships to their name, who have suffered five final defeats since.

However, the split season has created an issue for club footballers in general. The club season was late getting going due to the progress of the county U20 team and as a result the first games in senior and intermediate took place on the first weekend of June. By the end of this weekend, the leagues will be complete, with some having to play four games in the space of 10 days.

Last weekend, Augher, Strabane and Urney were all beaten in the junior championship, ending their involvement for the year. From Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 September, the senior championship will have eight games played, and the season will be over for eight teams at the close of that period.

14 weeks of a season can never be right for club players.

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3. Fine margins for All-Ireland champions Dingle

An illustration of contrasting scoreboard fortunes. Last January Dingle were crowned All-Ireland senior club champions in extraordinary fashion, winning extra-time epics as they saw off Ballyboden St-Enda’s by two points in their semi-final and pipped St Brigid’s by a point in the final.

They are currently experiencing the flipside after commencing their club championship season. Last week they were defeated by two by Rathmore in their senior group opener, on Sunday they lost by one against Dr Crokes. Paul Geaney’s late two-point free attempt drifted narrowly wide in their latest encounter. The Kerry captain has provided a reminder of his range of brilliant kicking with 0-16 across the last two weekends, including a quartet of two-pointers.

Dingle now face Spa in their last group game next weekend. They can’t feature in the concluding stages of the club championship, but a win would remove any potential relegation issues for them.

And the Kerry local season has plenty road left to travel. When club matters are dispensed with, the county championship starts as Dingle defend the title they claimed in 2025 after a 77-year wait. The sight of Barry Dan O’Sullivan and Conor Geaney coming off the bench on Sunday, both rejoining the setup after injury difficulties, demonstrated their playing options will increase.

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4. Bumper attendance for USA finals in Boston

After Donald Trump first came to power, there was a fear his policies on immigration might slow down the steady stream of talented Gaelic footballers heading over to play in America.

Not so, as the US GAA finals were held in Boston over the weekend with an estimated attendance of 4,000 between players, supporters and volunteers. The facility in Canton also underwent a major redevelopment with five new purpose-built pitches.

Among the eye-catching talent taking part, included Donegal’s Finbarr Roarty who scored a wonderful solo goal in the semi-final, Galway’s Cathal Sweeney and Tyrone’s Eoin McElholm.

Finbarr Roarty, WOW 🤯



The Donegal star grabs an incredible solo goal for @PearsesGAA #ClubberTV pic.twitter.com/Dokq878XIx — Clubber (@clubber) August 15, 2026

30 years ago, there were around two dozen teams competing in the competitions. This has mushroomed to 112 teams playing in competitions from Junior D to senior, across Gaelic football, hurling, ladies football and camogie.

Covered by Clubber, Galway Boston took the senior football championship honours, defeating Padraig Pearses of Chicago, Westmeath’s Senan Baker scoring the goal that clinched victory. In ladies football, the senior title was captured by St Brigid’s who beat Fog City Harps and the camogie championship was captured by St Mary’s who beat Éire Óg.

IS THAT THE GAME?! 🤯



Who else but SENAN BAKER 🔥#ClubberTV pic.twitter.com/HndOQw0TcG — Clubber (@clubber) August 16, 2026

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5. Cork’s Colm O’Neill stands out as number one kicker

It’s just over eight years since Colm O’Neill was forced to pull to plug on his inter-county days, a knee issue making the decision for him. Three cruciate injuries provided plenty setbacks in his career, but he still departed the elite stage with an enviable honours list, All-Ireland titles at senior and U21 level, and an All-Star award in 2012.

The football story hasn’t concluded though. The nature of his injury advised against placing himself in an outfield position where he would need to twist and turn, paving the way for a redeployment in goal for his native Ballyclough. He more recently switched playing allegiances to the Glanmire club, outside Cork city where he lives, and after a role as selector, the 37-year-old has been handed the number one jersey.

The thumping left boot that was a feature of his Cork days is still in evidence. He shot 0-5 in a Cork Premier IFC tie on Sunday, a pair of two-pointer frees and a ’45, as Glanmire drew with Rockchapel. That scoring ability continues to endure.

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6. After club campaign, what’s the Waterford outlook for Gleeson?

Ten years ago, Austin Gleeson was having the time of his life, winning the Hurler of the Year and the Young Player of the Year awards.

Through a number of varying factors, Gleeson’s career has not followed the expected trajectory since then.

After withdrawing from the official Waterford hurling panel at the start of 2026, he enlisted the help of a personal trainer and put in the necessary work to rejoin the setup. He came on as a sub in the Munster championship opener against Clare and again against Tipperary.

After not featuring against Cork, Gleeson made a substitute appearance against Limerick as Waterford’s Munster campaign fizzled out.

He served notice of his ability at the weekend in Mount Sion’s semi-final defeat to De La Salle with a powerful run and a huge strike over the bar. The game didn’t go all his way, as he had a free aimed for a goal that whistled wide, but at 31 years old, it would be brilliant to see him and his array of tricks back in white and blue.

Austin Gleeson doing Austin Gleeson things 😮‍💨



The @MountSionGAA man bringing his side right back into this 🔥#ClubberTV pic.twitter.com/dFePYIj9x1 — Clubber (@clubber) August 16, 2026

With some time on his hands now, it would be a huge bonus for incoming Waterford manager Stephen Molumphy to have a hungry Gleeson coming back in 2027.

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