Virgin Media to broadcast Sunday night NFL game every week as part of new deal

VIRGIN MEDIA WILL broadcast at least 22 NFL games for the next three seasons as part of a new free-to-air partnership deal.

The new deal will include 18 live Sunday night games, three play-off ties, and the Super Bowl through the end of the 2028 NFL season. This more than doubles the output from the 10 games shown on Virgin Media during the 2025 season.

“Following the success of the 2025 NFL Dublin game in Croke Park, the growing appetite in Ireland for NFL games is evident,” said senior director international business development and media at the NFL, Laura Louisy.

“Virgin Media Television played a key role in bringing the Dublin game to a huge Irish audience, and we are thrilled to build on that with an extension that expands our footprint and brings Irish fans even more games over the next three seasons.”

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Commenting on the renewed partnership, Mick McCaffrey, director of news and sport at Virgin Media Television, said:

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the NFL and significantly increase the number of games available free-to-air for viewers across Ireland. The response to the 2025 NFL Dublin game demonstrated the significant growth in interest in American football here. This agreement reinforces our commitment to bringing major sporting events to audiences across Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media PLAY.”